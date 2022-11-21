First Look: Penn State Vs. Michigan State

It's that time. Penn State hosts Michigan State on Saturday, meaning the Land Grant Trophy returns to Beaver Stadium.

Penn State last hoisted the trophy in an empty Beaver Stadium in 2020, when neither team was headed anywhere. Now, Penn State is playing for a New Year's 6 bowl bid, and Michigan State needs a win to become bowl eligible in a chaotic season.

Can the Lions conclude their regular season with a four-game win streak? Here's the first look at Penn State-Michigan State.

Penn State (9-2) vs. Michigan State (5-6)

When: 4 p.m. ET Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: FS1

Streaming: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Betting Line: Penn State is a 16-point favorite

Series History: Michigan State leads 18-17-1

Last Meeting: Michigan State30-27 in 2021

Streaks: James Franklin is 3-5 against the Spartans

About the Lions: Since their "heartbreaker" loss to Ohio State, the Lions have demonstrated both resiliency and a killer instinct. Penn State has outscored its past three opponents 130-24, including last Saturday's 55-10 win over Rutgers. Were this a playoff season, Penn State would be peaking at the right time. More importantly, the team is improving now. "We’re getting better each week, and that’s really your objective," Franklin said. One player who's absolutely improving is linebacker Abdul Carter. Before the game, Franklin noted that Carter has reduced his mistake ratio in addition to making splash plays. That's an important move for a freshman. Yet Carter is emerging as Penn State's top defensive player. At Rutgers he made two tackles for loss and a sack on which he unleashed his explosive closing speed. Carter has the potential to wreck games even sooner in his career than Micah Parsons. "I knew he was fast when he came in, I knew he was strong, and he had No. 11, so [the coaches] believed in him," fellow linebacker Kobe King said. "So we had to believe in him."

About the Spartans: Michigan State's fifth loss in six games, a 29-7 soul-crusher at Michigan in late October, ended with eight players getting suspended following a tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. Season over, right? Well, the Spartans rebounded to win their next two, ending Illinois' six-game win streak in the process. Then they took a 31-14, third-quarter lead over demoralized Indiana at home last Saturday. Sparty's back, right? Well, Indiana scored 17 unanswered to tie the game, then clinched the comeback win in double overtime. Indiana rushed for 257 yards against Michigan State, which Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich certainly noted. At this point, coach Mel Tucker's team is wrapped in chaos yet just volatile enough to concern the Lions.

