Parker Washington, Penn State's Leading Receiver, Out for the Finish

Parker Washington, Penn State's leading receiver and a potential 2023 NFL Draft entrant, will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury. Coach James Franklin made the announcement Tuesday before the Lions' regular-season finale against Michigan State.

Washington, who did not travel to Rutgers, had been on a late-season surge for the Lions. He caught 23 passes over his past four games, including a career day against Ohio State (11 catches, 179 yards). Washington also served as Penn State's punt-returner. He leads the team in receptions (46) and receiving yards (611).

Washington, a junior, is in a unique career spot now. As a third-year player, he is eligible to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But Washington also has two more years of eligibility, since he was a freshman during the 2020 COVID season. Franklin said that he is having "ongoing conversations" with players about their futures.

NFL Draft Bible ranks Washington (5-10, 212 pounds) as a sixth-round prospect and the No. 21 receiver in the 2023 draft pool.

"[Washington] runs solid routes and should have no problem with any route tree at the next level," NFL Draft Bible writes. "but his size, speed and quickness will prevent him from reaching his full potential as a route runner. Overall, Washington is a great college player but he lacks the upside to be a difference-maker at the next level. The qualities Washington excels at are great but they are secondary when teams are drafting a wideout."

Penn State hosts Michigan State for Senior Day on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on FS1.

