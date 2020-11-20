In August, Penn State coach James Franklin fought for his players to have a 2020 football season. Halfway through that season, Franklin has a new desire.

"I want them to have fun; I want to see them smile," Franklin said.

On this week's edition of the Penn State Coaches Show, Frankin sounded a very different tone regarding this season. The Lions host Iowa on Saturday seeking to avoid their first 0-5 start in the program's history.

Further, Franklin has shown a growing frustration with the number of false-positive test results for COVID-19 his program has returned this season.

Franklin said Penn State has produced 44 false-positive test results, which force the players, coaches or staff members involved to miss practice that day. Not to mention the stress of initially testing positive, which for players could mean a 21-day absence unless the follow-up PCR test returns a negative result.

Amid that backdrop, and with running back Journey Brown's career-ending condition still with them, the players haven't had much fun this season, Franklin said. They attend classes online, go to practice, do homework and are expected to distance themselves from people outside the football program. And then they do all it again the next day.

As a result, Franklin just wants his players to enjoy Saturday's game. It's a sentiment running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider expressed last week as well.

"It's really important, because not only has football not been a whole lot of fun so far this season but they don't really have any aspects of their life that are," Franklin said.

Penn State has two more home games remaining this season. Players will wear their alternative "Generations of Greatness" uniforms Saturday against Iowa, then are scheduled to hold Senior Day against Michigan State in an empty Beaver Stadium on Dec. 12.

So they don't have much time left to enjoy this season.

"It is school and football without a whole lot of outlet," Franklin said. "And that's probably what I want more than anything. I want to see them have fun. I want to see them smile, because I know how much they've put into this. Especially the seniors, who have invested so much in this place and have had so much success.

"... In my soul and in my heart, that’s what I want more than anything. I want a win for them, for our players and I want a win for these seniors."

