Penn State Coach Makes Confident Prediction About Nicholas Singleton
Nicholas Singleton provided a power surge in Penn State's near-rally against Oregon last year in the Big Ten Championship. He scored on a 22-yard touchdown catch, set up a field goal with a 41-yard gain and averaged a potent 10.5 yards per carry.
The Nittany Lions want to see that Singleton back onto the field for Saturday night's rematch with Oregon, and running backs coach Stan Drayton said hinted that it's coming.
"He is on track, he really is," Drayton said. "He is getting ready to explode."
Singleton, the Penn State senior running back, has made a low-key start to the 2025 season. He leads the Nittany Lions in touchdowns, with five of the team's 15 scores, but hasn't yet produced the electricity of years past.
Singleton's longest run through three games is 16 yards. Last year, Singleton had four carries of at least 20 yards (three of 40+) through the first three games. And Penn State has just two carries of 20+ yards, both by Kaytron Allen, topped by his 67-yard touchdown run against FIU.
But there's a good reason to believe Singleton is ready for his breakthrough, Drayton said. He and Singleton have been working since the preseason on processing defenses better, anticipating reads and attacking lanes at the second and third levels. Their work, not unlike a swing change in golf, has caused short-term inconsistency but is meant for long-term gain.
However, Drayton — a 32-year veteran who has coached running backs like Bijan Robinson, Jordan Howard ant Matt Forte — has seen Singleton begin getting to the other side. Drayton said that the bye week was a particular benefit for Singleton in terms of understanding and trusting his reads.
"What you're seeing right now is a really good football player that is processing a little bit too much, maybe overthinking a little bit too much," Drayton said. "We really did attack the offseason by throwing more on his plate from a learning standpoint. ... and that takes a little bit of time.
"He's had a really good couple weeks of practice. The bye week came with good timing. We were able to really dig into some things from a vision standpoint and a defensive standpoint in the off week, and he is playing fast right now. So I think he's on track."
Working on more tools
Singleton runs his best when he can turn his power into acceleration and race past defenders trying to hold corners. He also has developed a drive game inside that he uses to gain physical yards. In 41 carries this season, Singleton has lost just three yards.
But he also has ceded some of the primary run game to Kaytron Allen, who ranks third in the Big Ten in yards per carry (8.0) among backs with at least 25 touches. Allen has been more explosive as well, generating the Nittany Lions' only two runs of 20 yards. One of them was the career-long, 67-yard touchdown against FIU.
Still, Penn State coach James Franklin also predicted that Singleton would return to his explosive-play style. That could happen in the passing game as well. Singleton's longest offensive snap of the season is a 22-yard reception, yet he has just four catches for 21 yards otherwise.
"Nick has worked really hard this offseason on some things in terms of open-field running and some different tools and weapons, but on Saturdays I want to to go let it rip and play fast and powerful and explosive, which is his style," Franklin said. "He's a downhill, full-speed back. On Saturdays, I want him to do that.
"I think you're going to see that from him as well He's been too successful for too long here at Penn State, has had a great career. That will continue. I think it's a combination of him trying to be a perfect back, and you're never going to be a perfect back."
Nick Singleton's self-assessment
Singleton has judged his start from the same perspective of trying to perfect what he's been training with Drayton. He also felt confident that he has turned a corner in the past few weeks.
"My coaches told me, 'Don’t think, just know your strengths and play fast,'" Singleton told reporters after practice this week in State College. "Obviously against Oregon, you have to think like that against a team like that. So I’m going to rip it this weekend, and it’s going to be good."
Drayton said he knows what Singleton is capable of doing on the field. He added that Singleton's "progression of development" has been positive, to the point that Drayton has seen the back processing instructions less in practice. Drayton said that shows it's becoming instinctual for Singleton.
"There's plenty of film that validate and gives him plenty of reason to be confident," Drayton said. "He's prepared well over these last couple of weeks. He's a very, very talented individual, and [Singleton and Allen] are in a blessed situation to be able to complement each other the way they do. I think he's ready. It's just a matter of time."