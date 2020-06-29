AllPennState
Scouting Christian Veilleux at the Elite 11 Quarterback Finals

Mark Wogenrich

The nation's top quarterback prospects are gathering this week in Nashville for the annual Elite 11 finals, and Penn State will be represented.

Christian Veilleux, who plays at The Bullis School in Maryland, is among 20 quarterbacks seeking to win top honors at the nation's premier quarterback competition. Veilleux is a Penn State commit seeking to further his standing as one of the country's best young quarterbacks.

SI All-American, which will be covering the three-day event, has compiled rankings and scouting reports on all 20 quarterbacks. Veilleux is No. 11 on SI All-American's ranking list, with a chance to move up this week.

Here's the scouting report on Veilleux:

Rhythmic passer with good footwork and mechanics. Completes drop and gets the ball out swiftly with a tight release. Can make off-platform throws on designed and pressured roll-outs but will make his money in the pocket. Can squeeze passes through tight windows. Occasionally puts too much air under deep balls and receivers break stride, should improve as he gets stronger. Plenty of frame left to fill out, especially lower body which could help with throwing velocity and torque. Embraces contact as a rusher. Executes good pulls on options to deceive edge defender. Lot of accurate throws on tape, curious as to why completion percentage is low.

Veilleux, originally from Ontario, transferred to The Bullis School after initially playing for a high school in Buffalo. He is a 4-star prospect, according to Rivals.com, who committed to Penn State in late April. LSU and Clemson made offers along the way.

How high can Veilleux climb this week? Stay tuned for SI All-American's coverage from Nashville. Meanwhile, here's the list of quarterbacks at Elite 11, along with their college commitments.

Jay Allen (Undecided)

Tyler Buchner (Washington)

Dematrius Davis Jr. (Auburn)

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (Florida)

Kyron Drones (Baylor)

Sam Huard (Washington)

Grayson James (Undecided)

Maddox Kopp (Undecided)

Tyler Macon (Missouri)

Drake Maye (North Carolina)

J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

Kyle McCord (Ohio State)

Behren Morton (Texas Tech)

Miller Moss (USC)

Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)

Kaidon Salter (Tennessee)

Ty Thompson (Oregon)

Brock Vandagriff (Georgia)

Caleb Williams (Undecided)

