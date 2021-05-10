Penn State Commit Kaden Saunders Draws Acclaim at Rivals Camp

Kaden Saunders, a member of Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, was the top receiver at Rivals' camp event in Indianapolis.

Kaden Saunders, a four-star recruit and member of Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, took another step forward on the national scene this past weekend.

Saunders was named the top wide receiver at a Rivals Camp Series event in Indianapolis, where he earned an invitation to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge.

The Rivals camps are a series of regional events at which top national recruits showcase their skills in drills and one-on-one competitions. The top 100 players from regional camps across the country earn invitations to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge, an elite summer event now in its ninth year.

Saunders, from Westerville, Ohio, was the first player to commit to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class. He announced his decision in July 2020 from a final list of offers that included Michigan, Notre Dame, Indiana, West Virginia, and Arizona State.

Saunders attends Westerville South High, which produced legendary Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter.

Saunders is a 5-11, 170-pound rising senior who has been timed at 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash, according to his Hudl page. His highlight reel includes some acrobatic catches, notably in single coverage on jump balls, and a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown. Saunders also is a return specialist who has delivered big plays on kickoffs and punts, and even turned a fake punt into a substantial gain.

Penn State's 10-player 2022 recruiting class ranks sixth nationally and second in the Big Ten, according to Rivals.

