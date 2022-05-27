How Joey Porter Jr. Can Make History at Penn State

Porter seeks to become the first Penn State defensive back drafted in the first round. NFL Draft Bible likes his chances.

Penn State has sent 40 first-round draft picks to the NFL. They have played defensive end, linebacker, defensive tackle, running back, offensive line, receiver, tight end and quarterback. In April, Jahan Dotson became the fourth receiver selected in the first round.

But none of Penn State's first-round draft picks has played defensive back. That could change in 2023.

NFL Draft Bible projects cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will become the first Penn State defensive back selected in the first round. The site links Porter with the Philadelphia Eagles, at No. 16 overall, in an early mock of the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Steelers legend Joey Porter’s son will probably be a first-round pick next year, and the Eagles look like a perfect fit," NFL Draft Bible writes. "After picking up Noah Sewell with their first selection, the Eagles land the best player on Penn State’s roster — someone who also happens to fill a big need for the team. Porter is a tall, lanky corner with terrific range, and he has demonstrated the ability necessary to justify selection in the first round."

Porter, a redshirt junior, certainly is one player who can claim the "best player on Penn State's roster" tag. He was third-team All-Big Ten last season, when he broke up four passes and rated highly in coverage.

Porter (6-2, 196) has the frame, athleticism and coverage skills to be among the top cornerbacks in a deep draft for the position. NFL Draft Bible believes Porter could be one of six cornerbacks selected.

"We expect Joey to anchor the cornerback room," said Terry Smith, Penn State associate head coach and cornerbacks coach. "... When he's on the field, everybody knows it. His presence is felt. He's tough to get off of releases. The guy's physical. He's imposing. He's just got to continue to build on that and build his confidence."

Porter also has to reduce the pass-interference calls against him. He finished the 2021 regular season with six, according to Sports Info Solutions, tied for most among cornerbacks in the Big Ten.

"I think what you see with Joey, he's got elite length in terms of his body type and how tall he is and how long his arms are and his ability to cover guys man-to-man," Penn State coach James Franklin said last season. "He's gotten much better in zone coverage, which I think was an emphasis in the offseason. And he's challenging routes.

"I think the next step for him, obviously, is to challenge those routes but also not put himself or the program at risk with some of the pass-interference penalties. That's a fine line, because when you're aggressive and you're challenging, you're going to get a few of them.So, I think it's making sure that we're coaching those things, that we're reinforcing those things in practice every single day, especially with the officials that we have at practice. But also not take that aggressiveness away from him. We want that."

Porter is the lone Penn State player in NFL Draft Bible's early mock. The site projects Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who transferred from Penn State, going to Miami at No. 17.

Read More

How Will Levis became an NFL Draft prodigy at Kentucky

The fascinating legacy of Penn State's 2018 recruiting class

Game time: Four Penn State kickoff times announced for the 2022 season

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.