How Will Levis Became an NFL Draft Prodigy at Kentucky

The former Penn State QB is thriving and a very early contender for the No. 1 overall pick.

Penn State hasn't had a quarterback drafted in the first round since Kerry Collins in 1995. Could the next be ... Will Levis?

Granted, Levis is at Kentucky now, where he's garnering first-round grades in the 2023 NFL Draft. In fact, CBS Sports stretched itself on a distant limb by listing the former Penn State quarterback as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Levis feels like a quarterback who can eventually be the No. 1 overall pick," according to the CBS Sports mock draft. "He's big, chiseled, has a rocket for an arm and can scramble."

When did this happen? Levis had a strong season at Kentucky last year (66 percent completion rate, 24 touchdown passes, nine rushing touchdowns), but will he be the best quarterback in a draft likely to include Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's CJ Stroud?

Of course, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops thinks so.

"I know Will," Stoops told Kentucky Sports Radio. "I know how motivated he is, and it’ll drive him to see any quarterback in front of him because I believe he believes he can be the No. 1 quarterback picked and that he has that kind of ability and I think he’s going to have that kind of year."

But No. 1 overall? Perhaps a more pragmatic projection comes from NFL Draft Bible's Ric Serritella, who has the Washington Commanders selecting Levis at No. 16 overall. A Levis-Jahan Dotson reunion in Washington. How about that?

Serritella is high on Levis' size and athleticism but notes that the quarterback didn't beat out Sean Clifford at Penn State in 2020, starting one game and promptly losing that job, which prompted the decision to transfer. However, Levis has thrived in Stoops' offense (13 interceptions aside) and has another season to reduce his penchant for mistakes.

So yes, Levis certainly does have first-round potential.

"Today's college football climate allows for quarterbacks to seek out the next best situation and the scouting community has evolved to become accepting of that," Serritella said. "In the case of Will Levis, if he stayed at Penn State, he would still be buried on the depth chart and nowhere near the NFL radar.

"Making the move to Lexington allowed him to link up with [offensive coordinator] Liam Coen, a protege of [Los Angeles Rams head coach] Sean McVay and inserted him into an offensive scheme tailor-made for his skillset."

How so? Serritella points to the offense's tempo and its penchant for letting Levis run.

"You will notice everything is ultra-quick; an up-tempo offense based on quick reads and fast decision-making," Serritella said. "Levis gets rid of the ball in a hurry, and it's the high-octane scheme that you see many NFL teams attempting to mimic. You can tell that Levis puts in the time. He works on his mechanics, he possesses great footwork, and his fakes are carried out with emphasis. So that attention to detail is what you want to see from a franchise signal-caller.

"Now, he'll need to learn how to develop through some of his progressions, as he continues to take his game to the next level, and he will need to cut down the turnovers. He seems good for at least one interception per game. You can't win at the next level like that. He is an older quarterback [23 years old when the 2022 season rolls around], and evaluators will expect to see him develop in those areas.

"There also has to be some minor concern with his running style when he tucks and runs. He leaves himself vulnerable to big hits, which could result in injury over the course of a 17-plus game season."

Levis and Clifford are embarking on pivotal seasons. Clifford is about to be Penn State's fourth-year starter and says he has to "right the ship" after a 7-6 season. Levis, meanwhile, seeks to lift Kentucky into contention in the SEC East while raising his draft stock, which already is higher than Clifford's. Thus, some fans are asking, why did Penn State choose Clifford over Levis?

"Overall, he does a lot of the little things that will translate well," Serritella said. "The offense also asks him to take snaps from under center at times, which has become a forgotten art. When you combine the prototype size, athleticism, arm talent and alpha leadership traits, Levis will be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft."

