Penn State: No Teams Paused 'From a Sports Medicine Perspective'

Penn State Athletics said in a statement Wednesday that no teams remain paused "from a sports medicine perspective" after releasing its most recent COVID-19 testing numbers among athletes.

The athletic department reported 50 new positive cases among 859 tests conducted for the week of Sept. 5-11. The positivity rate was 5.8 percent. The results were reported to the university's COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated twice weekly.

Last week Penn State said it had paused practices for several teams after reporting 48 positive results among 920 tests administered. The 5.2 positive rate was among the factors that led Penn State to pause some teams' practices, the athletic department said.

Asked whether any of those teams remained paused, an athletic department spokesperson said Wednesday that, "We do not currently have any teams paused from a sports medicine perspective."

Penn State did not identify the teams that were paused last week, though football coach James Franklin told ESPN Radio that his program was not among them.

The Big Ten on Wednesday announced plans to restart the 2020 football season in mid-October. Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said that teams would be able to begin practice immediately.

Penn State's football team had been practicing four days per week under the NCAA's 12-hour model. The team's scheduled off day had been Wednesday.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance," Penn State said in a statement. "Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been determined to be close contacts of positive individuals, even if asymptomatic.

"We expect our student-athletes and staff to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups."

