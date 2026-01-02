Penn State's Defense Gets Good News to Begin 2026

At least 20 Penn State players, including quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, will enter the transfer portal when it opens Friday. But the Nittany Lions also announced some good news on New Year's Day, notably regarding their defense.

Linebacker Tony Rojas, safety Dejuan Lane and defensive end Max Granville announced that they will return to Penn State in 2026, marking three keys for a defense that has been impacted significantly by transfer decisions.

Rojas and Granville lost time to injuries this season, while Lane turned into a key player in the secondary. Freshman linebacker Alex Tatsch, who was injured during practice for the Pinstripe Bowl, also indicated on social media that he will return.

Rojas began his statement, posted to social media, by thanking former Penn State coach James Franklin, now at Virginia Tech. Rojas also praised interim head coach Terry Smith and new coach Matt Campbell, in whom he expressed "100% belief."

"The past three years have been an incredible ride with a lot of historic moments and lifetime memories I will be able to hold on to," Rojas wrote. "But as we all know, this season was nothing but a roller coaster and I was in disbelief and hurt when I went down. I felt like I let myself down and most importantly my teammates down. Coach Terry has been nothing but a mentor and a motivator during this time, and he led our team to where we finished the season.

"... I'm ready to finish what me and my teamates [sic] started and am ready to flip this thing and tell an incredible story with Coach Campbell and his new staff. I have 100% belief in what Coach Campbell will do here at Penn State and it's only right for me to stay and help lead the way to bring this place to where it's meant to be."

Rojas, who played in four games, can take a medical redshirt for the 2025 season and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He was among Penn State's most important defensive players through four games, tying for team-highs in tackles for loss and sacks and ranking second in tackles.

But Rojas was injured during practice before Penn State played UCLA, creating a huge hole in the Nittany Lions' defense. UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava rushed for a season-high 128 yards and three touchdowns in the Bruins' 42-37 victory.

After the game, former Penn State coach James Franklin said that Rojas' would have spied Iamaleava to curb his run lanes. Iamaleava didn't top 90 yards rushing in any other game this season.

Rojas is expected to be ready for training camp when it opens in August. He not only will play a critical defensive role but also will be among the team's top returning leaders.

Lane, who just finished his sophomore season, played a significant role in Penn State's safety rotation. He played in all 13 games, starting the Pinstripe Bowl, and finished with 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Lane has played in every game of his two-year Penn State career after arriving as a 4-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. He will help smooth the transition from two-year starter Zakee Wheatley.

Rather drown with my guys before I ever jump ship #weare 🦁💙

Granville, who announced his decision with a simple "I'm staying" on Instagram, represented another major retention move for Campbell despite his recent injury history. Penn State is losing five defensive ends (four to the portal) and needs players at the position.

Granville was poised for a breakthrough season in 2025 before the injury. He redshirted in 2024 but played in all three postseason games and showed promise at the position. He also was among the more unique stories on Penn State's 2025 roster.

Granville initially committed to the Nittany Lions' 2025 recruiting class and should have been a freshman this past season. Instead, Granville graduated early from Fort Bend (Texas) Christian Academy and arrived in time for 2024.

The 6-3, 245-pound defensive end made a quick impact last year, debuting against Kent State in Week 3 and breaking up a pass by delivering a quarterback hit. He replaced Abdul Carter for a specific third-down role on Penn State's defensive line in the Fiesta Bowl and had been "trending up" since that game, former defensive line coach Deion Barnes said.

"He's a guy we thought [highly] of, but you're making sure his psyche and his mind are right after something like that happens," Barnes said earlier this season. "That's what I'm more worried about keeping track of at this time. Being a 19-year-old kid, it's going to be tough not playing the game you love for a little while, so I'm more concerned about him personally. But he's had a strong mindset from what I've seen after everything. He's looking forward and has great faith."

Penn State defensive end Max Granville talks with reporters during a media availability in State College. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

