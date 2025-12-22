Penn State Starting Cornerback Reportedly Will Enter Transfer Portal

Penn State cornerback A.J. Harris, who was considered a potential first-round NFL Draft pick before the season, is moving on from the Nittany Lions but not for the draft. Instead, Harris will entered the transfer portal for the second time in his career. On3's Pete Nakos first reported Harris' decision.

Harris, a two-year starter at Penn State, has one season of eligibility remaining. He began his career at Georgia in 2023, when he played in seven games as a true freshman.

Harris is no longer listed on Penn State's roster and will not play in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 vs. Clemson. Harris becomes the fifth Nittany Lion to signal intent to enter the transfer portal.

After earning third-team all-Big Ten honors in 2024, Harris returned to Penn State as one of the nation's most-acclaimed cornerbacks. Before the season, Pro Football Focus named Harris as its fourth-ranked cornerback in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Penn State, which has never had a cornerback selected in the first round, projected Harris to be the first. Before the season, Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said that Harris "headlines the room" and had huge expectations for the year.

"I expect him to be one of the best [cornerbacks] that ever played here," Smith said this past summer. "His football’s IQ is off the charts. He understands the game, he studies the game. He’s got all the physical attributes. He can cover, he can tackle, he can cover slots. He can cover outside guys. He can run. But I just think his IQ separates him.

"... He’s as good a cover guy as we’ve had. He’s a dynamic guy, so he’s one of the best we’ve had."

However, Harris didn't reach those heights. Big Ten coaches named him honorable mention all-conference after a season in which Harris made 33 tackles and broke up one pass. He broke up five passes in 2024 and made one interception. Harris did not record an interception in 2025.

As interim head coach, Smith sat Harris after the cornerback gave up a touchdown pass against Northwestern. Harris played in 11 of Penn State's 12 games. He missed the Nov. 15 game against Michigan State after being listed as questionable on the pre-game availability report.

Harris, from Phenix City, Alabama, was a 5-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and the nation's second-ranked cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback A.J. Harris tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond during the second half at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

