Penn State Dismisses Freshman Defensive End for Rules Violation

Brandon Taylor, a defensive end who was part of Penn State's 2020 recruiting class, no longer is with the team due to an unspecified rules violation, Penn State said in a statement.

"Brandon Taylor is no longer a member of the Penn State football team due to a violation of team rules," the statement said. "We appreciate Brandon’s contributions to the program and wish him success in the future."

Taylor, from Lima, Ohio, was a 3-star prospect at defensive end, according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He was a four-year letterman and captain at Lima High, where he recorded 14 sacks as a senior. Taylor redshirted last season.

Penn State released its latest 2020 football roster Sept. 1. The Lions are practicing under the NCAA's modified 12-hour weekly model that allows for five hours of on-field practice without contact.

