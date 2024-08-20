Penn State Doesn't Show 'Too Much Respect' for Teams Beyond Ohio State and Michigan, West Virginia Player Says
Game week for Penn State-West Virginia has begun early. A member of the West Virginia football team said that Penn State shows respect for just two opponents, and his new team isn't one of them.
Garnett Hollis Jr., a senior cornerback for the Mountaineers who played the past two seasons at Northwestern, told reporters in Morgantown recently that Penn State "doesn't show too much respect for their opponents unless it's Michigan or Ohio State..." No. 8 Penn State visits West Virginia for the season-opener Aug. 31.
For context: Hollis is playing against Penn State for the third time. He played cornerback for Northwestern the past two seasons. Last year he made five tackles against the Nittany Lions in a 41-13 loss. In 2022, Hollis forced two fumbles (part of Penn State's five-turnover game) in a 17-7 Wildcats loss at Beaver Stadium.
So asked about playing against Penn State for a thrd time, Hollis said this, according to the West Virginia on SI site.
“I would just say with them playing last year, they kind of did some of the similar stuff that they ran against Northwestern and how they ran against [West Virginia in] Week 1. I think they’re the same team. They don’t show too much respect for their opponents unless it’s Michigan or Ohio State, so I think that’s something that’s similar when they played each other."
Hollis continued, "I think it’s just going out there and outplaying them. I think that’s the main key is, don’t give them a game. That’s what they want. That’s what they think every team is going to do, is give them a game. But I think when we go out there and punch them in the mouth and we take the life from them, I think that’s going to be the difference.”
RELATED: James Franklin has a history of harrowing road openers at Penn State
A unique perspective from the transfer cornerback, one that certainly will make its way into Penn State's pre-game conversations. In the meantime, Penn State coach James Franklin has said that he expects to face a "hornet's nest" when Penn State visits Morgantown for the first time since 1992. The Nittany Lions beat West Virginia last year 38-15, boosting theirs margin of victory on backup quarterback Beau Pribula's touchdown with 6 seconds remaining at Beaver Stadium.
"They take a lot of pride in their football team," Franklin told Big Ten Network in July. "They’ve got no pro team, so it's all about West Virginia, all about Morgantown. So it will be a great environment to play in."
Kickoff for the Penn State-West Virginia game is scheduled for noon ET on FOX. The network's Big Noon Kickoff show will air from Morgantown beginning at 10 a.m.
