Matt Campbell Makes First Public Appearance as Penn State's Football Coach

Penn State football Matt Campbell has bunkered himself in the Lasch Football Building for the past month, building his first Nittany Lions coaching staff, roster and recruiting class. But Campbell emerged Friday night to receive a warm reception at his first public appearance for a Penn State sporting event.

Campbell received a standing ovation from the crowd at the Pegula Ice Arena, where the No. 9 Nittany Lions men's hockey team defeated Minnesota 3-0. Campbell attended the game with Athletic Director Pat Kraft and Offensive Coordinator Taylor Mouser, shown in this video from 247Sports' Daniel Gallen.

Penn State introduces new football coach Matt Campbell during a timeout in tonight’s hockey game vs. Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/xIADY5cQ1g — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) January 10, 2026

Penn State introduced Campbell at a Dec. 8 press conference at Beaver Stadium, where the former Iowa State coach became emotional talking about his new job. Campbell invoked the names of Penn State legends Joe Paterno, Todd Blackledge and Matt Millen in describing how he felt about accepting the position.

"I'm humbled, honored, grateful to be standing before all of you, this world-class university, world-class athletic department, and truly one of the greatest football programs in the world," Campbell said. "It's an absolute honor to be the next head football coach here at Penn State University."

RELATED: Matt Millen says Penn State hit a "grand slam" in hiring Matt Campbell

Since then, Campbell, who did not attend Penn State's win over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl, has spent the past month racing to build a completely new program following James Franklin. So far, Campbell has received commitments from 29 transfer players, including 20 from his former roster at Iowa State. Campbell also has brough five assistant coaches with him from Iowa State, including Mouser as his offensive coordinator.

Campbell's most high-profile transfer is quarterback Rocco Becht, who was Iowa State's starter for the past three seasons. Becht won a school-record 26 games at Iowa State and arrives at Penn State with one season of eligibility. Becht recently told ESPN's Pete Thamel that Campbell seemed like a new coach at Penn State.

"We were listening to him talk yesterday, and something about him changed," Becht told Thamel. "He's got the resources and people behind him and a program behind him to do what he wants to do — compete for a national championship."

During an interview with beat reporters after his introduction, Campbell expanded on that sentiment and explained his process to achieve it.

"We know what the expectations are here at Penn State," Campbell said. "It’s been laid for a long time. You can’t have those expectations without the habits and the daily process it takes to get there. That’s what you’re going to hear me talk about. I know what the expectations are. I want those expectations. I have the same goals and our kids are going to have the same goals. Until I can get in here and see what’s going on, where are we at … to see who’s staying and who’s going, the great joy is trying to put this puzzle together.

"I know there’s a great foundation here with some great players. We’re going to have to do a great job of making sure those young men stay here and then build the right group around them and still not flinch away from development and recruiting high school players. Sacrificing the future for one day or one season, we’re really going to have to smarter than everybody and to walk a fine line."

Standing ovation for new head football coach Matt Campbell at Pegula Ice Arena pic.twitter.com/ivmBQjXQWd — Joel Haas (@Joel_Haas1) January 10, 2026

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Football