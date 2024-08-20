Penn State's Lack of Respect for Opponents is Well-Documented
When West Virginia met Penn State in Happy Valley a year ago, no one really gave the Mountaineers a chance to win.
Head coach Neal Brown was viewed as a man firmly on the hot seat, they had no idea what they would get out Garrett Greene, had an inexperienced wide receiving corps, and question marks all over the place on defense. Halfway through the game, WVU trailed by only seven before letting things slip away in the fourth quarter.
Although Neal Brown hasn't made a big deal out of it publicly, you know he doesn't forget James Franklin running up the score in the final seconds with the game already won. Instead of just taking a knee, Franklin continued to push it and wanted his guys to go score another touchdown with six seconds remaining.
WVU cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. wasn't with the team last year, but knows Penn State all too well having played them twice during his career at Northwestern. He was asked about his view of the Nittany Lions earlier this week.
“I would just say with them playing last year, they kind of did some of the similar stuff that they ran against Northwestern and how they ran against them Week 1. I think they’re the same team. They don’t show too much respect for their opponents unless it’s Michigan or Ohio State, so I think that’s something that’s similar when they played each other. I think it’s just going out there and outplaying them. I think that’s the main key is don’t give them a game. That’s what they want. That’s what they think every team is going to do is give them a game. But I think when we go out there and punch them in the mouth and we take the life from them, I think that’s going to be the difference.”
West Virginia and Penn State are set to kick off the season on August 31st at 12 p.m. EST on FOX.
