Penn State Enters Phase II of Voluntary Workouts for Student-Athletes

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State athletes entered the second phase of their return to campus Monday, with most of the remaining football players arriving along with student-athletes from the men and women's basketball teams.

Most of Penn State's 2020 football recruiting class is expected to be on campus for Phase II, with Blue-White Illustrated reporting that the 15 players who did not enroll early will join the team.

Penn State began bringing back players June 8, and voluntary workouts started June 15. Players submitted to COVID-19 testing and quarantine before joining the workouts. The athletic department has not announced any testing results.

Several colleges across the country have announced that student-athletes have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that at least 30 LSU football players either tested positive or were in contact with someone who did.

Shelley Mullenix, LSU's senior associate athletic trainer, said that the positive tests were expected.

"It’s not surprising we’re seeing the rise right now," she told SI. “It’s a pandemic. We should not be shocked. The story is that it’s exactly what we said it would be. We were prepared from the get-go for a lot of virus. The good news is we’re seeing subtle virus illness."

Penn State's initial plan called for 75 football players to begin returning June 8. After being cleared medically, players could begin voluntary workouts under strict protocols at Holuba Hall, the team's indoor practice facility.

Players, coaches and staff are required to submit to daily health questionnaires and temperature checks. They also have limited access to the football facilities.

"We are very confident in our plan and will continue to keep the health, safety and well being of our students, coaches, staff and community as our top priority," Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said in a statement. "Our outstanding sports performance group worked with medical experts at both the University, conference and national level, as well as University leadership to develop an extensive return to campus plan for our student-athletes, staff and facilities."

