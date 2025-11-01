Penn State Faces Quarterback Depth Concerns Against Ohio State
Penn State brings a shaky quarterback situation into its game at Ohio State, with a true freshman backing up Ethan Grunkemeyer, who is making his second career start.
According to the Big Ten availability report, backup quarterback Jaxon Smolik is out for Saturday's game against the Buckeyes. Smolik was injured Oct. 18 at Iowa in the first sustained action of his career. Penn State played two quarterbacks in that game, with Smolik running situational downs alongside Grunkemeyer.
Without Smolik, true freshman Bekkem Kritza becomes Penn State's backup quarterback Saturday. Kritza is active for the first game of the season. He had been injured and listed as out of Penn State's first seven games.
Interim head coach Terry Smith said this week that Kritza would be part of Penn State's game plan for the first time. Kritza will be the backup ahead of redshirt sophomore Jack Lambert, a walk-on quarterback from North Carolina.
Kritza (6-5, 200 pounds) last played a game at 2024 for Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Florida. He has had limited involvement in the offense this season because of a lingerin injury.
"He's been injured for a portion of the season so far," Smith said of Kritza on the Penn State Coaches Show. "But probably has just a little bit better skill set, little bit better decision-making, little bit better arm than Lambert. Lambert will be the guy, God forbid, if the bottom falls out of the position."
Grunkemeyer will make his second career start at the stadium where he grew up wanting to play. Grunkemeyer is from Lewis Center, Ohio, about 20 minutes north of Ohio State, and was a childhood Buckeyes fan. This week, Grunkemeyer said he was eager to play at Ohio Stadium.
"Even in practice during the bye week, you could just see his management of the offense and decision-making [growing]," Smith said of Grunkemeyer. "He Looks more poised, making better checks, he has more rhyme and reason to what he’s doing now and you can visibly see it. He’s just more comfortable, and the guys around him feel more better and better around him. He’s in total control."
Former starting quarterback Drew Allar, an Ohio native, is with the team in Columbus. Allar is out for the season after having ankle surgery in October.
Penn State's injury report otherwise looks better, as staring lineman Vega Ioane returns after missing the Iowa game. Defensive end Jaylen Harvey is back, and starting edge rusher Zuriah Fisher, who was hurt at Iowa, is available.
Penn State vs. Ohio State notes
Ohio State began the week as a 20.5-point favorite, but the line has dropped to 18.5 points on Saturday. The Nittany Lions had not been a 20-point underdog since its 2019 game against Ohio State. The movement suggests that some bettors believe Smith when he says the Nittany Lions will show up for the game even though "no one's giving us a chance."
Penn State has a former Ohio State coach on staff in Jim Knowles, who is likely to get a cool reception from the Buckeyes crowd today. But did you know that Ohio State's staff has a healthy Penn State representation?
Start with associate head coach defensive line coach Larry Johnson Sr., who spent 18 seasons on the Penn State defensive staff. His son Tony is an running backs analyst.
Tyler Bowen, Ohio State's offensive line coach, spent three seasons at Penn State as the tight ends coach and played a role in recruiting Tyler Warren. Ohio State quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler played for James Franklin's first Penn State teams, and Fessler worked for Joe Moorhead at Akron. In addition, assistant tight ends coach Wendy Laurent played offensive line for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen has been the team's best player and is coming off a career-high 145-yard rushing performance at Iowa. But this has been a "long year" for Allen, on and off the field, which playing the game has helped.