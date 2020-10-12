The Wild, Wild Ride of Penn State's 2018 Recruiting Class

Penn State coach James Franklin beamed in December 2017 at the recruiting class his staff had just signed, one that he expected would launch Penn State into championship contention for 2018 and beyond.

The Lions' 2018 class sparkled with talent, from its three five-star players to its wealth of four-star prospects. It was loaded, ranked sixth nationally according to 247Sports and second in the Big Ten, carrying the deepest roster of recruits Penn Senn State had seen in years.

Now, as Penn State embarks on the revamped 2020 season, that class is one of the team's most compelling stories. It is laced with All-Americans, key starters, disappointments and plenty of curiosity.

Linebacker Micah Parsons, the alpha, is gone before his junior season, as are the two other five-star prospects. Two players were forced to retire before their careers even began.

Eight players, including high-end NFL prospects Pat Freiermuth Rasheed Walker and Jayson Oweh, will be starters this season. Several others are returning from serious injuries, one player caught the longest touchdown pass in school his history on his first career reception and another became Tom Brady's neighbor.

Still another player transferred following his freshman season and filed a hazing lawsuit against Penn State, coach James Franklin and a former teammate.

So what to make of Penn State's 2018 recruits? These are their stories.

The Starters

Pat Freiermuth: One of 12 four-star prospects in the class, Freiermuth is among Penn State's top players now that Parsons is gone. Freiermuth had two chances to leave Penn State but ultimately decided to stay.

Rasheed Walker: A multi-year starter at left tackle, Walker is poised to become Penn State's highest-drafted lineman since second-rounder Donovan Smith in 2015.

Jahan Dotson: Once committed to UCLA, Dotson returned to his home-state team and made the starting lineup as a freshman. Now, he's the team's veteran receiver.

Jayson Oweh: Penn State has high expectations for the four-star defensive end who takes over for Yetur Gross-Matos. This could be a star-making season for Oweh.

Jesse Luketa: The linebacker is in a similar spot as Oweh. Luketa will assume Parsons' place at outside linebacker, where he promises the Lions won't miss a beat. Luketa is a big-hitter with a big personality.

PJ Mustipher: Though he has started just one game, Mustipher has played a lot in Penn State's defensive tackle rotation. He has received raves from teammates for his preseason preparation.

Daniel George: The Lions' list of departed 6-4 receivers (Shorter, Juwan Johnson, Irv Charles) is long. George seeks to change that trajectory by becoming a major presence in Penn State's offense. And he still holds the record for the longest pass play in school history, a 95-yard touchdown against Kent State in 2018.

Jake Pinegar: An underrated member of the 2018 class, Pinegar has been a two-year starter at kicker. Last season, Pinegar was 11-for-12 on field goals and likely will be the 40-yard kicker again this season.

On the Rise

Zack Kuntz: He was a four-star prospect with Freiermuth who needed to add mass to his 6-7 frame. Now, Kuntz wants to form a positional "dynamic duo" with Freiermuth.

Judge Culpepper: The defensive end, who became neighbors this year with Tom Brady, is looking to deliver a breakout season.

Nick Tarburton: Also a defensive end, Tarburton has fought injuries for two years that hindered his development. Now, Oweh said, Tarburton looks "completely rejuvenated" and ready to contribute.

Players to Watch

Will Levis: Teammates say that the No. 2 quarterback has improved his accuracy in coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's offense. And both Ciarrocca and Levis hinted at the potential for packages in which the offense could use the quarterback's 6-3, 230-pound frame.

Juice Scruggs: The four-star offensive lineman from Ohio did not play in 2019 while rehabbing from an injury he sustained in a car accident. But Scruggs is back and eager to prove himself as a valuable, and versatile, lineman who can play center and guard.

Trent Gordon: The former cornerback shifted to safety this season, where he will play behind Lamont Wade.

Charlie Katshir: Defensive coordinator Brent Pry has raved about Katshir, who can play all three linebacker positions. Katshir begins the season at middle linebacker, where he'll play behind Ellis Brooks.

Aeneas Hawkins: A redshirt sophomore, Hawkins looks to break into the rotation at defensive tackle.

Bryce Effner: Also a redshirt sophomore, Effner is listed as the No. 3 right tackle.

Moving On

Micah Parsons: The highest-ranked player in the class delivered two exceptional seasons, leading Penn State in tackles twice, before announcing plans to opt out of 2020. Despite the coaching staff's efforts, Parsons did not return.

Justin Shorter: The former five-star receiver never found his stride at Penn State, laboring through injuries and inconsistency last season. So he sought a fresh start, transferring to Florida.

Ricky Slade: Another five-star prospect, Slade began the 2019 season as the starting back but ceded more playing time to Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford. Ultimately, Slade sought another opportunity as well, joining former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne at Old Dominion.

Nana Asiedu: A four-star lineman with an impressive future, Asiedu retired from football before his freshman season after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Jordan Miner: Another promising four-star prospect, the defensive back also was forced to give up football because of a heart condition diagnosed before his freshman season. Miner was just 17 at the time.

Isaiah Humphries: A three-star defensive back whose father Leonard played at Penn State, Humphries transferred to the University of California after his freshman season. Earlier this year Humphries filed a lawsuit against Penn State, Franklin and a former teammate alleging that he was hazed and harassed while with the team. Some parts of the lawsuit still are pending.

