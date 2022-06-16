Penn State Q&A: Manny Diaz Acclimatizes, Mike Yurcich Is Humbled

The Lions have their share of offseason questions. We take a few.

Penn State has spent every day since the Outback Bowl hitting the reset switch in some fashion. The Lions are installing a new defense, re-installing a year-old offense, introducing two new coordinators and still trying to wrap their fundraising heads around Name, Image and Likeness.

With all that in mind, we figured it's time for a Penn State FAQ on all things offseason. Here's Part 1 of our look at some of the most curious topics surrounding the Lions this offseason.

How is defensive coordinator Manny Diaz acclimatizing?

Diaz is a coaching veteran who understands how to immerse himself in a role. And while he certainly enjoyed being a head coach for three years at Miami, Diaz said returning to his coordinator roots holds some appeal. At least for now.

"It allows you to narrow your focus onto one thing," Diaz said. "Even more important, coaching a room, I that's a big thing. You know, just to get around the guys again and really have that direct contact. It's hard to have a deep level of connection with 120 players. That's just math, right? ... So you just get to go deeper with your connections at that level."

Diaz stepped into what could have been a difficult spot. Brent Pry had been at Penn State for eight years, six as defensive coordinator, and won respect on his side of the ball. He had head coach James Franklin's trust as well.

But Diaz's fresh voice, which sounds similar to Pry's conceptually, has resonated with the team.

"He’s got a presence to him," Franklin said. "I like how he views the game of football and how he leads. The tweaks that we’ve made on defense are really going to be beneficial to us. I know the coaches and the players like it."

Why did Mike Yurcich call 2021 'humbling'?

During a June media availability, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich stood on a Penn State practice field and said, "This is football heaven." One that gave him a mixed welcome, though.

Penn State ranked 82nd nationally in total offense and 90th in scoring last season, its lowest such rankings since 2015. It was not the dynamic, high-scoring offense that Penn State promised when hiring Yurcich from Texas.

Worse, the Lions finished 118th in rushing offense, averaging 3.2 yards per carry. Yurcich called all of that "not good enough" in December but has made clear that he doesn't want to discuss 2021 anymore.

Which is fine. However, Yurcich did note that his first season at Penn State caused him to reflect.

"It’s a humbling experience being a coordinator here," Yurcich said. “But the biggest thing is that you have to sit there and take a look at yourself — strip it down and start back from scratch, so to speak. Don't be afraid to learn and don't be afraid to listen."

Who are Penn State's most exciting returning players?

Offensively, that's Parker Washington. The junior has 10 touchdown catches in two seasons and, without Jahan Dotson to draft alongside, has been working to be the clear No. 1. The Lions' best offensive position might be receiver, but Washington has to be the leader.

Defensively, it's a toss-up between Ji'Ayir Brown and Curtis Jacobs. Brown tied for the national lead with six interceptions last season and is poised to be one of the Big Ten's best defensive backs.

Jacobs, however, will have a bigger impact at the Will linebacker spot, to which he transitioned this year. Diaz loves Jacobs' traits to play that position.

"Will linebackers have a lot of chances to make negative plays," Diaz said. "I already know he’s comfortable moving to Will and is getting better the more he does it."

