Quarterback Marcus Stokes Aims for the Top at Elite 11

Marcus Stokes will continue Penn State's strong recent history at the Elite 11 Finals when he competes at the 2022 event in Los Angeles.

Stokes, a 2023 Penn State commit, will join the nation's top high school quarterbacks competing at the three-day developmental event that begins June 30.

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. broke down Elite 11's field of 20 quarterbacks, 15 of whom have committed to play in college. Here's what Garcia sees in Stokes.

Big-time arm on relatively filled-out, adequate frame

Easy velocity inside the pocket or out, with trust in arm talent even when not balanced and/or set on a given throw

Good athlete who can keep plays alive, especially when able to push the ball to the third level

Stokes, from Ponte Vedra, Fla., committed to Penn State in April after making an unofficial visit. He told Chris Boyle of the St. Augustine Record that, "as soon as I walked into the facility and the stadium, it was immediate love."

Stokes plays at Nease High, Heisman Trophy winner Tebow's alma mater, where he threw for 2,672 yards and 22 touchdowns last season, according to the St. Augustine Record. The 6-2, 180-pound Stokes also rushed for 496 yards.

Stokes committed to Penn State during a recruiting tour that included stops at Cincinnati, Indiana, Mississippi and Florida State. He is is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and the No. 22 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He can climb that list with a standout performance at the Elite 11 Finals.

Penn State has developed a successful pipeline with Elite 11. Stokes is the fifth Penn State quarterback signee to compete since 2016, when current starter Sean Clifford participated in the event.

Current redshirt freshman Christian Veilleux (2020) and true freshman Drew Allar (2021) are Elite 11 alums. Michael Johnson Jr., who ultimately transferred to Florida Atlantic, competed in 2018. Christian Hackenberg is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his 2012 trip to Elite 11.

Fifteen of the nation's top-20 quarterbacks, per the 247Sports rankings, are in the Elite 11 Finals field in Los Angeles. The top-ranked uncommitted quarterback is No. 4 Dante Moore of Detroit.

Twelve of the past 13 quarterbacks who have won the Heisman Trophy attended either the Elite 11 Finals or a regional event, according to Elite 11. Alums include 26 current NFL starters and both Super Bowl quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow.

Check out the video above for highlights of Stokes' performance at the Elite 11 regional event in Orlando.

