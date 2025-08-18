Penn State Football 2025 Preview: Linebackers Continue Their Transformation
After the Blue-White Game in April, Penn State coach James Franklin sent a message to transfer portal linebackers: “If there is a linebacker out there that wants to come and be a part of our program and play for LBU, the most historic linebacker program in the history of college football, there's an opportunity here to join the room and compete.”
The remark was a tell that Franklin lacked confidence that his team's linebacker depth could withstand the wear and tear of a Big Ten season. Then former North Carolina linebacker Amare Campbell transferred to the Nittany Lions, inducing a sigh of relief.
After Penn State signed Campbell, linebackers coach Dan Connor had a bit more clarity in his group. He has three players with starting experience in Campbell, Tony Rojas and Dom DeLuca, though experience is thin after them. And defensive coordinator Jim Knowles recently said that he’s still looking for a few linebackers to emerge with that trio.
We continue our Penn State position breakdown with a look at the linebackers.
Tony Rojas
Rojas enters his junior year with no apparent limitations after playing through a shoulder injury for part of the 2024 season. The Virginia native underwent a procedure in the winter, causing him to miss spring practice.
But the 6-2, 230-pound linebacker is back and ready to produce in a potentially career-defining year. Rojas joined Penn State in 2023 as a highly touted, 4-star prospect and continues to chase those sky-high expectations. Regardless, Franklin said that Rojas is healthy and confident entering the 2025 season.
“[He] really played most of last year with an injury ... he could play with, but an injury that affected him, and he wasn’t 100 percent.” Franklin said. “So being able to have an offseason surgery and get him right [is huge]. He is strong, he is fast, he is confident. Obviously, big year three [for Rojas]. … He’s in a really good place, and we’re anticipating him to have a big year.”
Rojas, who made Bruce Feldman's college football "Freaks List," started all 16 games last season and is Penn State’s top returning tackler (58) among linebackers. He also excelled in coverage, recording three interceptions, one of which went for a pick-6 against SMU in the College Football Playoff. He is a vital piece to an elite 2025 Nittany Lions defense.
Amare Campbell
Franklin made a splash in the transfer portal by signing Campbell. The junior was arguably the hottest commodity on the market at linebacker, and the Nittany Lions addressed a gap with his addition, getting a player who can make an impact now.
"We'll be able to give a lot of guys chances to develop and grow in the system,” Connor said in June. “But it’s a long season, and you need a guy who can come in here and compete for a starting job and have a big role for us. So we were fortunate to get that done."
Campbell (6-0, 231 pounds) isn’t the biggest linebacker but is quick and an elite tackler. Last season with North Carolina, Campbell excelled in the open field and was a disruptor in the backfield, amassing 76 tackles (10.5 for loss) and 6.5 sacks.
Franklin has been pleased to have Campbell on the squad, saying the former Tarheel has been a “pleasant surprise” since he arrived.
“He’s doing some nice things,” Franklin said. “[He] tested well this summer. He’s explosive, he’s fast, he’s powerful. He’s kind of compact. He’s not one of those 6-3, 6-4 guys like some of the guys we’ve had in the past, but he can cover ground and he’s got really good instincts.”
Campbell is a middle linebacker but could play other roles, as could DeLuca, with whom he’ll likely share playing time.
Dom DeLuca
DeLuca enters his redshirt senior season as one of the most respected Nittany Lions. Teammates have voted him a team captain three times, and DeLuca will continue to play meaningful snaps this season. The former walk-on has played in 41 games the past three years, maintaining a consistent rotational role on Penn State’s defense.
The Pennsylvania native is competing for that MIKE spot but also will play other roles. Notably, DeLuca tied for the team lead last year with three interceptions.
Anthony Speca
Speca enters his redshirt freshman season after appearing in six games in 2024. The Pennsylvania native is a former 4-star in the 2024 recruiting class and has been drawing buzz since spring ball.
Speca made eight tackles in a limited freshman season but is poised for an expanded role in 2025 with the departures of Kobe King (to the NFL) and Ta’Mere Robinson (to USC). With a thin group outside of Rojas, Campbell and DeLuca, Speca could emerge as a reliable fourth linebacker.
Keon Wylie
Wylie is an under-recognized linebacker in Connor’s group who could contribute. The redshirt junior missed all of 2024 with an injury, but in 2023 appeared in all 13 games.
The Pennsylvania native came on strong in his last fully healthy season, totaling 17 tackles (five for loss) and three sacks. Wylie is a former 3-star recruit in the 2022 class and was expected to have a role last season before his injury.
Lavar Arrington II
Arrington, a true freshman, has a plethora of hype around him, in part due to his name. But the hype also is warranted. Arrington (6-3, 219 pounds) has a large frame and is fast and agile, which will help him in the open field.
The California native was a captain and team MVP for Charter Oak High School as a senior before enrolling early at Penn State. Arrington is wearing No. 11, or the “sticks” that his father popularized in becoming a College Football Hall of Fame linebacker in the late 1990s.
DaKaari Nelson
Nelson moved from safety to linebacker last season, which helped the redshirt sophomore earn playing time. The Alabama native appeared in 14 games in 2024, making one start and totaling five tackles.
Nelson (6-3, 234 pounds) was a major contributor on Penn State’s special teams last year and is expected to make that same impact in 2025 while also potentially seeing more time at linebacker.
Alex Tatsch
Another young linebacker to note. Knowles recently recognized the freshman from western Pennsylvania, who was a first-team all-state player last season. He’s 6-3, 231 pounds and has experience at running back, making him a potential contributor on special teams.