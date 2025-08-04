Who Are Penn State's 'Freaks'? Nittany Lions Claim 5 for 2025
College football watch-lists itself into exhaustion at this time of year. Still, there's one list that fans, notably those of Penn State football, love to pore over. It's Bruce Feldman's annual "Freaks List," which The Athletic published Monday to bring us one tantalizing step closer to the 2025 season.
The "Freaks List" is guide to the 101 most freakishly athletic players in college football. No surprise that Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State's sophomore receiver, is No. 1 on the list. Penn State will face him Nov. 1 with a defense that includes three defenders on the list. In all, five Nittany Lions made the 2025 "Freaks List," including two for the third consecutive season.
No. 8: Defensive tackle Zane Durant
Durant is a three-time "Freaks List" honoree, having moved up every season. He debuted at 38th in 2023, jumped to 18th last year and ranks No. 8 on the list this season. Durant (6-1, 294 pounds) isn't the prototypical defensive tackle who simply covers acreage and allows linebacker make tackles. He's a leverage player who uses his remarkable lower-body strength to generate pressure from a difficult spot inside.
He also has run some exceptional times (4.66 in the 40-yard dash) and accelerates as well as any interior lineman in the country. Durant leads a Penn State defensive line with top-end star power but depth concerns.
19. Running back Nick Singleton
Another three-time freak, Singleton moved into the top-20 this year after breaking Saquon Barkley's program squat record by a running back (665 pounds). Singleton has been Penn State's most consistent athlete in the weight room almost since he stepped on campus.
"I get super-excited when we’re able to shave .500 off his 40," Penn State strength coach Chuck Losey said. "I get excited when we put five pounds on his power clean, 10-15 pounds on his squat."
Props also go to Garage Strength, Singleton's training home base in Reading, Pennsylvania.
RELATED: What we learned after watching Penn State football practice
No: 30: Linebacker Tony Rojas
A welcome newcomer to the list. Rojas is a junior who, when healthy, could be among the Big Ten's best linebacker. Franklin said recently that Rojas played through an injury last season that limited him and required offseason surgery. He's back to full strength and can put his speed to use in the middle of Penn State's defense.
Rojas ran some superb offseason times, including a 4.05 in the shuttle. Feldman noted that the time was faster than that any linebacker at the NFL Scouting Combine since 2019.
No. 47: Cornerback Elliot Washington II
A.J. Harris is the Penn State cornerback who will draw the most attention from defensive coordinators and draft analysts, but Washington is underrated. And he might not even start for the Nittany Lions, underscoring the cornerback room's depth.
Washington is a speedster (4.32 in the 40) who can jump, which will earn him plenty of playing time in Penn State's secondary rotation. Yet fellow cornerback Audavion Collins might be even faster, making for a speedy cornerback tandem that Penn State will deploy in its 4-2-5 defense.
No. 71: Tight end Khalil Dinkins
Franklin has said multiple times that Dinkins is flying too under the radar. What better way to launch his breakout season than with an inclusion on the "Freaks List." Dinkins has earned his reputation for blocking, a skill that makes him a de facto sixth lineman. But watch for the tight end downfield.
According to Feldman, Dinkins broke Penn State's 40-time record among tight ends (4.5 seconds) and cleared 10 feet in the broad jump. The Nittany Lions need a red-zone threat to follow Tyler Warren. Dinkins is that type of player.
Penn State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 vs. Nevada at Beaver Stadium.