Penn State Football 2025 Preview: Making Special Teams a 'Differentiator'

3Q: 0:58 | 🦅 24 - ⚔️ 21



HAVE YOURSELF A DAY DEVONTE ROSS🥳



Tucker Kilcrease sends one deep to who??? OH YEAH... DEVONTE ROSS for 62-yards and his third touchdown of the game.#BattleReady | #OneTROY⚔️🏈 pic.twitter.com/ivnACXAfZh