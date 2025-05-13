Penn State Football: 4-Star Receiver Commits to Nittany Lions' 2026 Class
Davion Brown, one of Virginia's top-ranked receivers in the 2026 recruiting cycle, committed to Penn State on Monday, joining a fast-growing class that ranks among the nation's best. Brown, a 4-star prospect from Richmond, announced his commitment on social media.
Brown, nicknamed "Fat Rat," is a 4-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the sixth-ranked player in Virginia. He also is among the nation's top-20 receivers and a top-150 prospect nationally. Brown is the third-ranked player in Penn State's 2026 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Brown (6-1, 200 pounds) demonstrated a big-play ability as a sophomore at Trinity Episcopal School last season, when he caught 42 passes for 946 yards. He was named to the Richmond Dispatch's All-Metro Football Team and earned honorable mention in basketball.
Brown committed to Penn State after making an unofficial visit to State College in late April. He has scheduled an official visit to Penn State on June 6 and originally planned official visits for Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Georgia and Duke.
Brown has made unofficial trips to Michigan, Georgia and Virginia Tech and has offers from Tennessee, USC and Auburn, among many others. Brown is a 3-star prospect according to On3 and a 4-star by Rivals and ESPN, which ranks him as the nation's No. 71 player overall and the No. 2 player in Virginia.
Penn State in the national recruiting rankings
Penn State coach James Franklin has been accumulating commimtents at scale of late. Brown became the 17th player to join the Nittany Lions' 2026 class, more than half of whom have committed since late March. Brown is the fourth player to commit to Penn State in May.
The Nittany Lions' 2026 class ranks fourth nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, and third in the Big Ten behind USC and Ohio State. Brown is the 10th 4-star player to commit to the Nittany Lions next class.