The Penn State-Central Michigan Report Card

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. | Every week can't be a gem. Penn State certainly labored Saturday to beat Central Michigan 33-14, exposing some flaws that it must address before resuming the Big Ten schedule.

Among them: a consistently burly run game, the ability to capitalize on certain favorable defensive sets and fixing special teams (save for punter Barney Amor).

To the grade book.

OFFENSE: C+

After scoring on their first two series, the Lions inexplicably withered against Central Michigan's updated cover-0 approach. Sean Clifford was 1-for-10 on passes of 15+ yards. He should have beaten the Chippewas downfield much more often.

That mattered, because Central Michigan's run defense held Penn State in check (1.3 yards per carry in the first quarter) until Kaytron Allen got loose. He's something special and a perfect complementary back to Nicholas Singleton. Allen (111 yards) hasn't lost a yard on 36 carries this season, important for an offensive line still wrestling with occasional growing pains.

DEFENSE: B

The Lions certainly had their first-half lapses, largely forced by Chippewas' receiver Carlos Carriere's excellent game (11 catches, 111 yards). But coordinator Manny Diaz's pressure-based, hawkish-coverage defense ultimately makes passing teams pay. The Lions forced four turnovers, with picks by Zakee Wheatley and Johnny Dixon. Penn State is +8 in turnover margin (nine takeaways, one Clifford interception) this season.

Here's another compelling stat: Penn State has broken up 41 passes in four games. The defense had 41 pass breakups all last season. Cornerback Kalen King was exceptional (four breakups and a forced/recovered fumble), while Dani Dennis-Sutton had two late sacks.

Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon recorded one of the defense's two interceptions in a 33-14 win over Central Michigan. Matthew O'Haren/USA Today Sports

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

Amor continues to be the best performer on special teams by far. He landed three more punts inside the 20-yard line, including two inside the 10. The other was a high, cornered punt that Central Michigan muffed and Penn State's Curtis Jacobs recovered. The Lions turned that into a touchdown. Amor's punts have led directly to nine points this season (the Lions turned another into a safety).

Meanwhile, kickoffs are maddeningly inconsistent, the kickers missed two more field goals (albeit one from 56 yards) and Central Michigan blocked an extra point. "Not where we need it to be at all," coach James Franklin said of the special teams.

COACHING: B

The Diaz hire continues to pay dividends, as Penn State's defense is running hot with its secondary. Diaz recognized their position depth and is turning them loose. Meanwhile, Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich are employing their freshman backs wisely. Nicholas Singleton wasn't getting free early, so they gave Allen more carries. Allen responded, putting a game on tape that will make future opposing coordinators pause.

OVERALL: C+

The Lions was due for a comedown after their first three games. This game certainly represented one. Central Michigan took advantage of the runway Penn State gave it to keep the game competitive early. That deserves credit. And the Lions' fickle offense can be a frustrating challenge to watch.

This win proved that Penn State won't freewheel though a schedule that gets a concentrated October challenge. It will stutter. Still, the Lions won and host Northwestern next week at 4-0.

Read More

For Penn State's offense, a glaring lapse vs. Central Michigan

What we learned from Penn State's 33-14 win over Central Michigan

Penn State approves expanded beer sales at Beaver Stadium

Penn State is capitalizing on Chad Powers fever

James Franklin pitches new athlete dorms at Penn State

Sean Clifford on Penn State: "It's a championship team"

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.