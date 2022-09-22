Penn State Is Capitalizing on Chad Powers Fever

Penn State probably didn't expect Chad Powers, Eli Manning's walk-on quarterback alter ego, to grow into a viral phenomenon. Now that he has, the Nittany Lions are running with it. And so can you.

Penn State football is marketing three Chad Powers T-shirts and hosting a 40-yard dash contest before Saturday's game against Central Michigan, all in response to this week's college football story of the year.

Manning, the former New York Giants quarterback and new media star, introduced the world to Chad Powers, a homeschooled quarterback who tried out for the Penn State football team as a walk-on. Wearing a blonde wig and rubber chin, Manning went undercover at Penn State's run-on tryouts in August for his ESPN+ show Eli's Places.

ESPN on Monday released the Penn State segment of the show, produced by Payton Manning's Omaha Productions, on Youtube. It was a hit, garnering nearly 8 million views so far. Manning discussed Chad Powers with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, and TMZ reported that Manning has received offers to turn Powers into a television character.

So why wouldn't Penn State want to jump into the market? The athletic department is selling three Chad Powers T-shirts with catch phrases from the show, including "Think Fast, Run Fast!" and "Gotta Get the Arm on Tape."

The shirts are priced at $25. Penn State said that $15 from each sale will support the team's run-on players through an NIL initiative.

Shirts also will be on sale at merchandise trailers around Beaver Stadium, the All-Sports Museum and in Penn State Bookstore locations Saturday.

Not enough Chad Powers? Penn State will host a pre-game 40-yard dash competition at Medlar Field across from Beaver Stadium.

The "Are You Faster Than Chad Powers?" event encourages fans to test whether they can beat Powers' 40-yard testing time of 5.49 seconds. It runs from 10-11 a.m.

That's not the only Chad Powers merchandise available in State College this weekend. McLanahan's, the venerable College Avenue store, is offering pre-orders of its "Think Fast Run Fast" shirt.

Penn State coach James Franklin said "we were all about it" when asked how his program landed the tryout. Manning visited Penn State in August, participated in the tryout and stayed to award punter Barney Amor a scholarship.

Powers did not make the team because, as Franklin said, he was ineligible.

Penn State hosts Central Michigan at noon ET Saturday. Big Ten Network will televise.

Read More

Mike Zordich returns to Penn State, as part of Central Michigan's staff

Penn State-Central Michigan preview and prediction

How Penn State landed the Eli Manning/Chad Powers tryout

James Franklin pitches new athlete dorms at Penn State

Penn State is a 'dangerous team,' Fox Sports' Joel Klatt says

Nicholas Singleton is setting a spectacular early pace

Why James Franklin isn't eager to make another road trip to the SEC

Penn State proposes expanding alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.