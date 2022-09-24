Penn State 33, Central Michigan 14: What We Learned

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. | Penn State running back Kaytron Allen picked up where Nicholas Singleton left off, providing a necessary offensive spark in the Nittany Lions' 33-14 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Allen rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, energizing a run game that struggled early against the Chippewas' stacked fronts. Meanwhile, Penn State's defense forced four turnovers for the second consecutive week against a daring offense that threw the ball nearly 50 times.

The breakdown from Penn State's 4-0 start at Beaver Stadium.

Kaytron Allen Emerges

Penn State coach James Franklin noted this week how mature Allen was when he enrolled. Playing at Florida's ultra-competitive IMG Academy, Allen learned how to be patient, share carries and work within the offense. That traits have served him well.

Allen was superb when the Lions needed him, especially to enliven a run game that averaged 1.3 yards per carry in the first quarter. He demonstrated exceptional patience and vision on a second-quarter series that he punctuated with a 14-yard touchdown run.

Allen might not have Singleton's breakaway speed but did produce a career-long gain of 37 yards. Further, he averaged 8.5 yards per carry, largely because he doesn't go down on first contact.

.Allen also has lost more than 20 pounds (he's 5-11, 201) since enrolling at Penn State, undermining his nickname "Fatman."

"Just looking at him, he just physically looks different," Franklin said last week. "I think with that he is quicker, he's faster, he's more explosive. I just think he's playing really confident, really good football right now. I think you'll see him gradually put weight back on, but it will be the right weight."

Penn State's Kaytron Allen rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' win over Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium. Matthew O'Haren/USA Today Sports

The Turning Point

Punter Barney Amor has been a revelation, and one of Penn State's great stories of the season. And two of his punts Saturday affected the game dramatically.

In the second quarter, Amor followed an inert offensive series with a punt neatly bounced out at the Central Michigan 3-yard line. Following a defensive stop, the Lions turned the short field into Allen's touchdown and a 21-14 lead.

Following another inert offensive series to start the second half, Amor launched a 51-yard punt toward the sideline deep in Central Michigan territory, a difficult place to field a ball. The Chippewas' Jordyn Williams muffed the punt, Penn State's Curtis Jacobs recovered the fumble, and Clifford hit Strange for their second touchdown of the game.

Penn State's Erratic Offense

The Lions scored on their first two series, as Clifford completed his first eight throws, and the passing game was reasonably crisp. through it all, Central Michigan loaded up against the run (Penn State had 9 carries for 12 yards in the first quarter), and the Lions couldn't compensate.

After his strong start, Clifford went 7 for 17 to close the half. At least two of those incompletions were catchable passes on third and fourth downs. But Clifford reverted to some bad habits: throwing off his back foot, running into pressure, sailing throws. Allen provided some spark in the second quarter, bouncing three strong runs on his scoring drive.

This Is Sean Clifford

By now, Penn State fans know what they're getting with the fourth-year starter: wild swings. Clifford is a quarterback who runs in streaks. He started 8 for 8, then went 1 for 7, then 6 for 8, then 0 for 3, and finished his day 7 for 8.

Clifford's line: 22-for-34, 217 yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in the Lions' win over Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium. Matthew O'Haren/USA Today Sports

Central Michigan's Near-Turning Point

Did the Lions demonstrate some early overconfidence? After scoring on its first two drives, Penn State sent out an offense with several second-teamers, including Clifford's brother Liam. In fact, Clifford completed his first pass to his brother in a game at any level, though it went for a 1-yard loss.

That drive, which Penn State began at its 10, ended horribly on a scramble sack when Clifford couldn't evade pursuit from behind him. The Lions next two series were just as sluggish, including a failed fourth-down conversion, and the Chippewas scored twice to tie the game.

Did You Notice?

Central Michigan had two touchdowns negated by penalties. The second, after a fourth-quarter holding call, preceded the Chippewas' fourth turnover.

Penn State cornerback Kalen King was everywhere: He broke up four passes, made four tackles and recovered a fumble he forced.

Central Michigan completed the very common 25-yard pass on 3rd-and-goal (from the 30-yard line because of penalties)

Eli Manning, who introduced the viral sensation Chad Powers this past week, led a "We Are!" cheer via the video board. Penn State has embraced the legend of Chad Powers.

Safety Zakee Wheatley made his second interception of the season. Cornerback had his first.

Running back Keyvone Lee, who started the opener vs. Purdue, was dressed but did not play.

Penn State recognized its 1982 championship team at halftime. Among those taking a bow was Central Michigan assistant coach Mike Zordich, who was a freshman defensive back on that team.

