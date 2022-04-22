Philadelphia Defensive End Commits to Penn State

Penn State began Blue-White weekend with a commitment from Jameial Lyons, a three-star defensive end from Philadelphia's Roman Catholic High. Lyons announced his commitment on social media Friday.

Lyons became the 10th player to join Penn State's 2023 recruiting class and the fourth from Pennsylvania. According to the On3 database, Lyons ranks 13th among Pennsylvania players. All four of Penn State's 2023 commits from Pennsylvania rank among the state's top 16 players, according to On3.

A consensus 3-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite ranking, Lyons chose Penn State from a top-five list that also included Pitt, West Virginia, Illinois and Cincinnati. The 6-4, 245-pound defensive player also received recent offers from Maryland and Virginia Tech.

Lyons announced recently that he had accelerated his commitment timeline, choosing to do so in April rather than this summer. Lyons visited Penn State twice in April and once in January. Lyons was a first-team all-Catholic League selection last season along with Penn State freshman linebacker Abdul Carter, who will enroll this summer.

Lyons' commitment continued a busy recruiting stretch for Penn State's 2023 class, which has received three pledges in April. Florida quarterback Marcus Stokes joined the class after tight end Andrew Rappleyea switched from Michigan to Penn State.

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class ranks sixth nationally and second in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.

