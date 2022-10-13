Manny Diaz's Inspiration for Penn State's 'Prowler' Package

Upon arriving at Penn State, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz sized up the roster and broke out his "prowler" package. It's a defensive strategy Diaz has used occasionally over the past two decades when he has the right personnel — namely talent and depth in the secondary.

At Penn State, Diaz found just that. The Lions regularly rotate nine defensive backs, sometimes putting seven on the field together in a look that has challenged offenses. Even against a run-heavy team like Michigan, the package might come in handy Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor.

HOW TO WATCH PENN STATE VS. MICHIGAN

"Quite simply, we want to get our best defenders on the field," Diaz said in a conference call with reporters. "The prowler package is something that, over the last two decades, has given us that opportunity."

In his first season as Penn State's defensive coordinator, Diaz quickly has built a fast, aggressive group that hunts the ball. Penn State leads the country in pass breakups (51), leads the Big Ten in turnover margin (plus-6) and ranks third nationally in completion percentage allowed (49.6 percent).

So while the Lions give up yards — they're ninth in the Big Ten in total defense — that's not translating to offensive success. Penn State ranks fifth nationally in defensive efficiency, according to Football Outsiders, and has forced turnovers on 28.1 percent of opponent possessions.

The "prowler" package is partly responsible.

Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has been like the "head coach of the defense," James Franklin said. Matthew O'Haren/USA Today Sports

Penn State's secondary is loaded with veteran and young talent that Diaz noticed quickly upon taking the job last December. The coordinator knew safety Ji'Ayir Brown and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. would be standouts. But he also noted that more of the players around them (cornerbacks Kalen King, Johnny Dixon, Marquis Wilson and Daequan Hardy and safeties Keaton Ellis, Zakee Wheatley and Jaylen Reed) needed to see the field regularly.

Beyond a simple secondary rotation, Diaz is employing more defensive backs on the field simultaneously. He uses the seven-back package primarily on passing downs though in creative ways. Brown moves all over the defense, from safety to linebacker to stand-up end.

With trust in Porter to cover man-to-man, the Lions can blitz or rush with other players. Dixon, for instance, has two sacks, and Brown has four quarterback hurries.

Ultimately, as Diaz said, the package is about pass defense: "Look, if it's a situation where it's third-and-long, and the lady in Row Z knows it's going to be a pass, let's get our guys out on the field that know how to defend the pass the best," he said.

But further, the package gets Penn State's best defensive position groups on the field more often. How much that will come into play against run-heavy Michigan remains to be seen. But if the Lions can get early down stops and force Michigan to throw, their best defensive weapon could be the difference.

"We are blessed with depth in the secondary," Diaz said. "We've been saying that really [since] training camp. And those guys have responded. ... We are proud of our depth, we work our depth, and then we have a chance to sort of flex it on third down."

Manny Diaz Scouts Michigan

Though Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy has a "howitzer" for an arm, as Diaz said, the run game remains his focus. The Wolverines average 5.35 yards per carry (second to Ohio State in the Big Ten) and have turned Blake Corum into a feature back.

"It's always about stopping the quarterback's best friend, which is the run game," Diaz said. "Because if they can run efficiently, then they can just drop back and throw the ball and be fine with that. And now all of their play action pass game is available, really everything's available. If you've got to fight them on multiple fronts, it just gets very, very difficult.

"Every team that's played them this year has said the same thing, and no one's been able to stop it. Saying it is one thing, and putting into practice is something entirely different. But we've had a good week, and I think our guys are up for the challenge."

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

Penn State vs. Michigan preview and prediction

The 'weird journey' of Penn State punter Barney Amor

Penn State has a 'mindset' advantage over Michigan, analyst says

What happened to Penn State's big-play passing game?

A Penn State-Michigan subplot: Dueling children's books!

For Penn State, a sign arrives from 1994

The surprise stars of Penn State's season

Why Beano Cook really loved Penn State

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.