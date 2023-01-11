An Early Look at Penn State's 2023 Football Schedule

Penn State's 2023 football schedule includes an old rival, two early Big Ten tests and a late-season date with Michigan. Though challenging, the schedule doesn't feature the October gauntlet that the Lions faced last season.

To contend for a conference title and College Football Playoff berth, Penn State must navigate a potentially tricky September that includes a long-time nemesis to start the season. But overall it's a fairly friendly schedule that includes a bye week and non-conference game before an October visit to Ohio State.

Here's a look at Penn State's 2023 football schedule.

West Virginia

When: Sept. 2

Where: Beaver Stadium

Series History: Penn State leads 48-9-2

Last Meeting: Penn State 40-26 in 1992

Noteworthy: The teams, which played annually from 1947-92, renew their rivalry after 30 years apart. The Lions are on a 4-game win streak in the series.

Delaware

When: Sept. 9

Where: Beaver Stadium

Series History: First meeting

Noteworthy: The Lions are playing an FCS opponent for the second time in three years, having defeated Villanova in 2021. The Blue Hens went 8-5 last season, losing in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

Illinois

When: Sept. 16

Where: Champaign, Ill.

Series History: Penn State leads 20-6

Last Meeting: Illinois 20-18 (9OT)

Noteworthy: Prepare for a bunch of oral histories about the longest overtime game in college football history. Beyond that, this is a nerve-wracking Big Ten opener against an eight-win team. And, of course, it's on the road.

Iowa

When: Sept. 23

Where: Beaver Stadium

Series History: Penn State leads 17-14

Last Meeting: Iowa 23-20 in 2021

Noteworthy: Iowa averaged just 17.7 points per game last season, 12th in the Big Ten, prompting Kirk Ferentz to address some needs. First up: transfer quarterback Cade McNamara from Michigan. This is a strong candidate for the White Out game.

READ MORE: Penn State's playoff odds for 2023

Northwestern

When: Sept. 30

Where: Evanston, Ill.

Series History: Penn State leads 15-5

Last Meeting: Penn State 17-7 in 2022

Noteworthy: Coach Pat Fitzgerald will spend the offseason attempting to recharge his offense, which ranked last in the Big Ten (13.8 ppg).

Massachusetts

When: Sept. 30

Where: Beaver Stadium

Series History: Penn State leads 1-0

Last Meeting: Penn State 48-7 in 2014

Noteworthy: The Lions land a rare midseason non-conference game, which follows a bye week and precedes a visit to Ohio State. UMass' head coach is former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.

Ohio State

When: Oct. 21

Where: Columbus. Ohio

Series History: Ohio State leads 24-41

Last Meeting: Ohio State 44-31 in 2022

Noteworthy: Penn State has lost five straight games in Columbus, last winning at Ohio Stadium against interim coach Luke Fickell in 2011. Thus begins a six-game stretch against the Big Ten East.

Indiana

When: Oct. 28

Where: Beaver Stadium

Series History: Penn State leads 24-2

Last Meeting: Penn State 45-14 in 2022

Noteworthy: The Lions are 13-0 at home against the Hoosiers. Will Tom Allen be the head coach when they return? Indiana went sideways last season, losing seven of its last eight games after a 3-0 start.

Maryland

When: Nov. 4

Where: College Park, Md.

Series History: Penn State leads 42-3-1

Last Meeting: Penn State 30-0 in 2022

Noteworthy: Another coaching question: Will Mike Locksley still be Maryland's head coach when the Lions visit? Moreover, will Taulia Tagovailoa be the quarterback?

Michigan

When: Nov. 11

Where: Beaver Stadium

Series History: Michigan leads 16-10

Last Meeting: Michigan 41-17 in 2022

Noteworthy: Who is on Michigan's short list if Jim Harbaugh returns to the NFL? Penn State might be one of the biggest benefactors if Harbaugh leaves. Meanwhile, Penn State has never held a November White Out. This could be the first, if TV doesn't interfere (expect a Fox Big Noon game).

Rutgers

When: Nov. 18

Where: Beaver Stadium

Series History: Penn State leads 31-2

Last Meeting: Penn State 55-10 in 2022

Noteworthy: Rutgers hasn't scored more than 10 points vs. Penn State since joining the Big Ten. Can new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who worked at Penn State in 2020, change that?

Michigan State

When: Nov. 25

Where: East Lansing, Mich.

Series History: Michigan State leads 18-17-1

Last Meeting: Penn State 35-16 in 2022

Noteworthy: The Spartans and coach Mel Tucker need to hit reset after a withering 2022. They'll be heavy portal players, a strategy Tucker used successfully in 2021.

