Penn State Flips a Defensive Back Away From Alabama

Penn State has flipped 4-star defensive back Elliot Washington II from Alabama one day after losing a quarterback to Florida.

Washington announced his decision Friday on social media.

"I would like to thank the University of Alabama, Coach [Nick] Saban, Coach [Robert] Gillespie and Coach T Rob [Travaris Robinson] for your time and effort during my recruitment," Washington wrote. "After exploring all options throughout my recruitment process, I will be decommitting from the University of Alabama. After further conversation with my family I will be committing to ... The Pennsylvania State University."

Washington, a 4-star defensive back from Venice, Fla., continues a hectic recruiting stretch for Penn State. The Lions lost quarterback Marcus Stokes to Florida on Thursday, then pivoted to receive Washington's commitment Friday.

Washington is among the top defensive backs in the country. 247Sports ranks Washington as the No. 12 overall safety in the 2023 recruiting class. He becomes the fourth-ranked player in Penn State's class, according to 247Sports.

Washington was a Class 8A first-team all-state selection last year after helping Venice High to a Florida state title. He made 58 tackles and four interceptions during his junior season.

Penn State clearly is prioritizing defensive back in its 2023 class. The group now has commitments from four safeties ranked in 247Sports' top 25 at the position.

Three are from Florida, as King Mack and Conrad Hussey, both 4-star safeties from St. Thomas Aquinas High, previously committed to the Lions' 2023 class. And DaKaari Nelson is a 4-star safety from Alabama.

Washington committed to Alabama in January from a lengthy offer list that included Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Georgia, and Oregon. He recently took official visits to Michigan State and Penn State before deciding on the change.

Washington's father Elliot, the head basketball coach at IMG Academy, played basketball for Wimp Sanderson at Alabama.

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class returns to 16 commitments and ranks fifth nationally.

