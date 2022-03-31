An 'Impressive' Start for Penn State's Freshmen Running Backs

Penn State concluded spring practice No. 5 on Wednesday, after which head coach James Franklin once again praised his freshmen, including one who isn't enrolled yet.

Here's a look at how Penn State's spring drills are progressing ahead of the April 23 Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium.

The freshmen are impressing

Penn State signed the nation's sixth-ranked recruiting class for 2022, according to SI All-American, and some of those who enrolled early have established themselves early.

"I think we’ve got more guys in this class than we’ve probably had that I think can play as freshmen," Franklin told reporters in State College on Wednesday. "And we’ll see how that plays out."

Three standouts so far have been running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton and defensive lineman Zane Durant. All three stood out during winter workouts, and Franklin liked Durant's chance to play even before spring drills began.

In practice, each has demonstrated the ability to make a quick transition to college football.

"The two freshmen [running backs] have been impressive really since they've shown up on campus," Franklin said of Allen and Singleton. "Kaytron is very football smart. I think his experience at IMG [Academy] has put him ahead in terms of just college-level learning and experience and understanding defense and protections and things like that.

"Nick, he’s been pretty impressive. He’s got tremendous burst [and is] powerful and strong in pass protection. We’ve been impressed so far."

Of Durant, Franklin said that the 261-pound lineman is "flashing at a position that’s usually hard to flash at as a freshman as a defensive tackle. He’s just strong and explosive and he’s got great lateral movement."

Meanwhile, freshmen who aren't on campus yet have been participating in spring practice virtually. Franklin has connected them to coaches and players via Zoom and specifically mentioned defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton as benefitting from the experience.

"Dani is not able to be here, but we’re able to meet with him, so now he’s got a chance mentally to be as far along as these guys are," Franklin said. "And now it’s just the physical aspect [of readying for training camp]."

The offensive line is light on numbers

Penn State's spring roster includes 11 offensive linemen, a number Franklin called low. The Lions lost six linemen (including three primary starters) from the 2021 roster, so they're practicing with a shorter rotation this spring.

"Our numbers are really low," Franklin said. "This happens from time to time. We had a bunch of guys that have kind of moved on so our numbers are low. We have answers for training camp [in August], but right now there’s not a whole lot of answers. Even when we do our run-on tryout, typically you can get most of the positions except for offensive line. Just not a whole lot of those human beings walking around the planet, let alone on Penn State's campus. So we’re light there."

However, Franklin sounds pretty set on three linemen: Caedan Wallace, the returning starter at right tackle; Olu Fashanu, who started at left tackle in the Outback Bowl; and Juice Scruggs, who shifted from guard to center.

"Those are the guys we feel best about right now," Franklin said. "That doesn’t mean we’re not pleased with other guys, but there’s probably still more of a competition at the other positions right now."

As for summer reinforcements, Penn State's recruiting class includes three incoming freshmen and Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad, who was an FCS All-American last season.

Returning right tackle Caedan Wallace brings a veteran presence to Penn State's offensive line, which is replacing three starters. Mark Alberti/USA Today Sports

Manny Diaz brings some 'wrinkles' to the defense

After a whirlwind December, in which he went from Miami to Penn State in less than a week, Manny Diaz is settling into his role as defensive coordinator. In fact, he brought some "wrinkles" to the defense.

"Obviously there are some changes and, with that, there's some growing pains and guys not playing as fast as they normally do because they're thinking a little more with some of the adjustments that have been made," Franklin said. "... I've been really impressed with [Diaz] and I think he's got some wrinkles that I think will be really good for us. Some subtle adjustments that I'm excited about."

