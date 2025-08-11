Penn State Football: How Many Nittany Lions Made Preseason Watch Lists?
The college football awards mostly have completed their preseason watch lists ahead of the 2025 season, which is less than three weeks away. Penn State, the No. 2 preseason team in the AP Top 25, has put a cross section of its roster on those teams. A total of 12 Nittany Lions appear on preseason awards watch lists.
The latest nominees were three defensive standouts for the Bednarik Award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the nation's top defensive player. End Dani Dennis-Sutton, tackle Zane Durant and cornerback A.J. Harris made that preseason list.
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and running back Nicholas Singleton dotted the most preseason watch lists with Durant, who is among the most-watched defensive players in college football this season.
Who should be on your watch list ahead of Penn State's Aug. 30 opener against Nevada? Here are the Nittany Lions tabbed to preseason college football awards watch lists.
Quarterback Drew Allar
- Maxwell Award (best player in college football)
- Walter Camp Award (top player in college football)
- Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback)
Running back Nicholas Singleton
- Maxwell Award
- Walter Camp Award
- Doak Walker Award (top running back)
- Walter Camp preseason All-American
- Sporting News preseason All-American
Defensive tackle Zane Durant
- Bednarik Award
- Bronko Nagurski Award (best defensive player)
- Outland Trophy (best interior lineman, offense or defense)
- Walter Camp preseason All-American
- Sporting News preseason All-American
Cornerback A.J. Harris
- Bednarik Award
- Nagurski Trophy
- Lott IMPACT Trophy (top defensive player who exhibits integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity)
Running back Kaytron Allen
- Maxwell Award
- Doak Walker Award
Offensive lineman Vega Ioane
- Outland Trophy
- Sporting New preseason All-American
- Walter Camp preseason All-American
Wide receiver Trebor Pena
- Biletnikoff Award (best receiver)
- Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player)
Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton
- Bednarik Award
Offensive lineman Cooper Cousins
- Allstate Wuerffel Trophy (recognizing community service)
Tight end Khalil Dinkins
- Mackey Award (top tight end)
Wide receiver Devonte Ross
- Biletnikoff Award
Long snapper Tyler Duzansky
- Mannelly Award (top long snapper)
Penn State returns 20 players with starting experience from its 2024 team, which won a school-record 13 games and made the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions open the 2025 season ranked second in the AP Top 25, their highest ranking since being No. 1 ahead of the 1997 season. Penn State is third in the Coaches Poll.
Penn State coach James Frankln enters his 12th season with the Nittany Lions as the Big Ten's second-longest tenured coach at one school. Penn State opens the season with three non-conference games against Nevada (Aug. 30), FIU (Sept. 6) and Villanova (Sept. 13) before hosting Oregon for its Big Ten opener Sept. 27.