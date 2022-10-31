First Look: Penn State Vs. Indiana

Penn State turns to the Big Ten home stretch Saturday at Indiana, where a low-key important game looms. The Hoosiers have withered under a five-game losing streak, the last two by one possession. Penn State, meanwhile, resumes its pursuit of a 10-win season, reviving the forward-looking spirit of 2019.

The Lions went 1-2 during their October gauntlet. They own that. Now, they face a four-game stretch that will help define their future.

No. 16 Penn State (6-2) Vs. Indiana (3-5)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.

TV: ABC

Betting Line: Penn State opens as a 13-point favorite

Series History: Penn State leads 23-2

Last Meeting: Penn State 24-0 in 2021

Streaks: Penn State is 9-1 at Memorial Stadium

About the Lions: In addition to a potential decision about its quarterback, Penn State might have an offensive-line issue as well. The Lions finished Saturday's game against Ohio State down three starters, including both tackles. Guard Landon Tengwall and tackle Caedan Wallace didn't play, and left tackle Olu Fashanu left the game on the final offensive series. Bryce Effner played both tackle spots, moving to the left side when Fashanu departed. Penn State's line has absorbed a mountain of blows the past three weeks and doesn't have the depth to ride it smoothly. An uncertain line situation makes the offense that much more difficult to read. Good thing Parker Washington (11 catches, 179 yards) made his 2022 breakthrough. Washington has been strong this season, but Saturday's game elevated him to No. 1 receiver status, which Penn State really needs. The offense also looked better with a backfield rotation of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, in that order. Allen (12 carries, 76 yards) should be the starter, with Singleton providing the speed reps alongside him.

About the Hoosiers: Indiana has lost five straight games, including a 14-0 decision at Rutgers last Saturday. Indiana took a 14-0 lead that began with freshman Jaylin Lucas' 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to begin the game. Lucas, a running back, is Indiana's most exciting player and someone coach Tom Allen wants to incorporate more into the offense. Speaking of the offense, Allen still runs the high-speed system that and former quarterback Michael Penix Jr. used to beat Penn State in overtime in 2020. But Indiana's defense struggles. It's tied with Nebraska for last in the Big Ten in scoring and allows more than 400 yards per game. Still, Indiana is the only team to beat Illinois (23-20 in the season opener) this season.

