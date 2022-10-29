The Penn State-Ohio State Report Card: Lions Can't Stick the Landing

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. | Penn State coach James Franklin blamed four turnovers, multiple times, for his team's 44-31 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

He's not wrong. The Buckeyes turned those turnovers (all forced by defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau) into 21 points, including Tuimoloau's pick-6 that effectively ended the game.

But there was so much more to the afternoon at Beaver Stadium, where Ohio State won its third straight game.

To the report card.

OFFENSE: C

Quarterback Sean Clifford certainly was right that Penn State capitalized on matchups, particularly involving Parker Washington, and moved the ball as well as anyone has against the Buckeyes this season. Washington's 11-catch, 179-yard game was a revelation. At times Clifford was great. But he also had a hand in all four turnovers. Though two were protection-based, Clifford also missed an open Washington behind Kaytron Allen, his intended target on Tuimoloau's first interception. Clifford called the loss a "heartbreaker," in part because he likely knows it might signal a larger turn toward freshman quarterback Drew Allar.

Penn State receiver Parker Washington set career-highs in receptions (11) and yards (179) in the Lions' 44-31 loss to Ohio State. Matthew O'Haren/USA Today Sports

DEFENSE: B-

Penn State was exceptional for significant stretches, notably in the first half, when it forced a missed 53-yard field goal and then held the Buckeyes to back-to-back three-and-outs. But its devastating moment followed Penn State's brilliant go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Ohio State scored on three surgical plays, capped by TreVeyon Henderson's 41-yard touchdown through a muted line. The defense needed to make a statement there. Instead, it allowed Ohio State and quarterback C.J. Stroud to begin a 28-point blitz and assert their alpha status.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C+

Once again, Penn State followed a potentially game-changing touchdown with a kickoff out of bounds. It happened against Michigan as well. No way that should occur twice against top-5 teams. Jake Pinegar made a 44-yarder but missed a short one, which Ohio State negated with a penalty. Even Barney Amor got an unfortunate bounce, when his 59-yard punt bounded into the end zone.

COACHING: B-

Credit Franklin and coordinators Manny Diaz and Mike Yurcich for devising a strategy that gave their roster a puncher's chance. Franklin went 3-for-4 on 4th down, a huge success, but fans only will remember the run call on the failed attempt. That's how it works, as Franklin acknowledged afterward. Ultimately, they coached a pretty fair game, perhaps even better than Ohio State's Ryan Day.

OVERALL: B-

Penn State played a nervy, messy, high-wire game that turned into a turnover battle. Ohio State won 4-0. Nobody gives Ohio State four turnovers and wins, yet Penn State came as close as possible. However, Ohio State won this game on the recruiting trail over the past 3-4 years. That's where Penn State needs to make up the most ground.

