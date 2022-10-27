Six Ways Penn State Can Beat Ohio State

Ohio State arrives at Penn State on Saturday with one of the most outrageously talented rosters Beaver Stadium has seen recently. The second-ranked Buckeyes have bulldozed their last six opponents with a statistical dominance full of breathtaking numbers.

The Buckeyes rank first or second in the Big Ten in 10 categories, leading in scoring, total offense, red-zone offense and tackles for loss.

They're averaging 54.3 points per game in their last six.

They're the nation's only perfect team (36-for-36) in red-zone scoring, with 31 touchdowns.

They lead the nation in average yards per play (7.7).

Their defense has not allowed a rushing touchdown in three games.

And on it goes. Ohio State represents a Death Star, but Penn State can find some flaws. The Lions don't have to play a perfect game Saturday but might need some perfectly timed schemes, personnel sets and plays to score the upset.

It can be done. Here are some keys to a Penn State win over Ohio State.

A new offensive show

Penn State took several important offensive steps forward in its 45-17 win over Minnesota, notably reintroducing the tight ends. That should continue.

But the Lions also must attack Ohio State with looks, formations and plays that they haven't shown yet this season. That doesn't mean trick plays or Wildcat formations. Penn State can run its base offense but incorporate motions, different personnel and varied formations that Ohio State hasn't seen. Coach James Franklin all but guaranteed that will happen.

"We have to do some things this week on offense that are going to give Ohio State pause," Franklin said.

Pressure CJ Stroud

One reason Ohio State's quarterback has been so effective is the lack of pressure he has faced. Stroud is one of the least-touched quarterbacks in the country. Ohio State has allowed just five sacks and five quarterback hurries this season. Five teams, including Iowa, did not record a hurry against Stroud.

Penn State, meanwhile, has record 15 sacks and 30 quarterback hurries, with Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson combining for eight hurries. Robinson did not play against Minnesota. His return is imperative.

"Being able to get pressure on the quarterback and make him uncomfortable in the pocket, that would be valuable," Franklin said.

Athletes, athletes, athletes

Penn State has mixed youth and experience at several positions, notably on defense, this season. Now's the time, however, to match Ohio State with the most athletic roster Penn State can put forth.

That means Curtis Jacobs and Abdul Carter at linebacker, when applicable. It means potential dual-back sets with Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. It means activating the tight ends. It means a huge, No. 1-receiver game from Parker Washington.

It also will require Penn State to ride or die with its secondary. Joey Porter Jr. has been quiet lately, mostly because teams no longer throw near him. Ohio State has too many receivers to leave Porter inactive. He needs to be a first-round pick Saturday.

Limit and string possessions

Penn State began the game against Minnesota with a pair of three-and-outs and an interception. Those are mistakes you can overcome against a second-string quarterback, which Minnesota played. Stroud, though, won't be so kind.

Especially early, Penn State has to string some possessions to control the tenor of the game and limit Stroud's time with the football. It can be tough for a big-play offense to shorten a game, but the Lions must try.

Restore the offensive line

Penn State might have issues here. Tackle Caedan Wallace and guard Sal Wormley missed parts of the Minnesota game, and guard Landon Tengwall did not play. That forced all-purpose lineman Bryce Effner to play three positions and the Lions to insert true freshman Vega Ioane, whom they want to redshirt.

Penn State's offensive line isn't at full strength. Meanwhile, Ohio State leads the Big Ten in tackles for loss (51) and ranks third in sacks (19). There's no replenishing to be done here. If the Lions don't get some linemen back, they're in trouble.

A career day from Sean Clifford

The Penn State quarterback had a terrific post-interception game against Minnesota. Truly, he mostly was on point. But in his career, Clifford has not strung together back-to-back Big Ten games with a completion rate of 70 percent or better.

Clifford must be more than good Saturday. He has to make a few hero plays without playing hero ball. Though not necessarily his strength, that has to be Clifford's approach.

Penn State hosts Ohio State at noon ET Saturday at Beaver Stadium. FOX will televise.

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

Ohio State's biggest thorn recently? It's Penn State

Penn State announces new student safety protocols at Beaver Stadium

Penn State AD calls 2023 Big Ten football schedule 'incredibly frustrating and disappointing'

Scouting the Buckeyes: The view from Ohio State

'Fast and aggressive' Penn State readies for Ohio State

How Penn State's Mike Yurcich helped Ohio State land CJ Stroud

For Sean Clifford, a night of 'heart and soul'

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh blames Penn State for 'sophomoric' tunnel ploy

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.