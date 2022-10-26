Ohio State's Biggest Thorn Recently Has Been Penn State

Ohio State has dominated the Big Ten since 2014, compiling a 67-5 record in conference games. Since taking over in 2019, head coach Ryan Day is 31-1 in Big Ten play. Yet on Saturday, the Buckeyes face the team that has given them the most fits recently.

Since 2014, when James Franklin became head coach, no team has played Ohio State consistently closer than Penn State. Sure, the Lions are 1-7 against Ohio State under Franklin, having last won in 2016. But Michigan State is 1-8, having lost 49-20 two weeks ago. And Michigan is 1-6 (the 2020 game was canceled), having ended an eight-game losing streak vs. the Buckeyes last year.

The remaining Big Ten East teams (Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana) have a combined 0-24 against Ohio State since 2014. But what really stands out is Ohio State's average margin of victory against Big Ten East teams since 2014:

Vs. Penn State: 10 points

Vs. Michigan: 19.8 points

Vs. Indiana: 23.6 points

Vs. Michigan State: 28 points

Vs. Maryland: 37.9 points

Vs. Rutgers: 42.1 points

The one team Ohio State has had trouble dominating consistently is Penn State. Will that matter at noon Saturday, when the No. 13 Lions host Ohio State? At least it gives Franklin an historical context in which to place the game.

Franklin loves to show his team stats and videos regarding the past, particularly if they make a compelling case for victory. Before Saturday, Franklin can show his players the 2016 win, the 2014 double-overtime loss (and its "breakdown of officiating mechanics") and the consecutive one-points losses in 2017-18 that still haunt the head coach.

The average margin of victory in the past six Penn State-Ohio State games is 6.3 points; the Buckeyes are 5-1. Ohio State's average margin during its current five-game win streak over Penn State is just 7 points. During its eight-game win streak over Michigan from 2012-19, Ohio State's average margin was 14.4 points.

The only real blowout of the recent Penn State-Ohio State series was the 2015 game that Ohio State won 38-10. Otherwise, Penn State mostly has gone toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.

In 2014, the Lions rallied from a 17-0 deficit to force overtime, in which J.T. Barrett scored twice and Joey Bosa delivered a fourth-down sack in a 31-24 win.

In 2016, Penn State rallied from a 10-point deficit to score 17 unanswered in a 24-21 win.

In 2017-18, the Lions held double-digit leads in the second half, which Ohio State turned into one-point wins.

In 2019, Ohio State needed a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Justin Fields and Chris Olave and two fourth-down stops to win 28-17.

In 2021, the Lions trailed by three points in the third quarter after giving Ohio State a fumble return for a touchdown. The Buckeyes labored to two late field goals for the 33-24 win.

"No matter when you go into Penn State, it's going to be a challenge," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "... We know, whether it's a night game, afternoon, or noon game, it's going to be a challenge. They're a good team. See what they did last week, see what they've done all season."

No. 13 Penn State hosts Ohio State at noon ET Saturday on FOX.

