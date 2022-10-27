Penn State Announces New Safety Protocols at Beaver Stadium

Penn State announced new safety protocols for student entry into Beaver Stadium following "issues" at last week's game against Minnesota.

Penn State Athletics said Wednesday that, beginning Saturday against Ohio State, students will receive a non-transferable wristband in order to enter the game. The wristband will be used to validate tickets for students entering Beaver Stadium. It also will ensure that only students enter the student section.

In addition, Penn State said that it will enact "an operational change" to improve safety and ease of entry for students at Beaver Stadium.

"Safety is a primary concern at all Penn State Athletics events, and we are aware of the issues that student fans encountered on Saturday night while entering the bowl of Beaver Stadium via the vomitories," Penn State's athletic department said in a statement. "As we do after each home football game, our game management staff reviews the entry process for all gates and sections with safety as our top priority."

Media and online reports pointed to crowded access points and potential safety issues before the Penn State-Minnesota game. According to a story published at Onward State, accessing the student section was "absolute chaos" Saturday night. The story included video of security guards holding back students and telling them to turn around in the face of large crowds.

Penn State introduced new security measures at the student gates before the season, installing additional magnometers and creating new seating zones. Penn State said it will review these processes.

No. 13 Penn State hosts Ohio State at noon ET Saturday on FOX.

