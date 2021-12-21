Penn State's Linebacker Options for the Outback Bowl

The Lions are down two starters vs. Arkansas. Who will replace them?

Penn State is losing a pair of All-Big Ten linebackers to the 2022 NFL Draft, which also means it's losing them for the Outback Bowl.

Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, two of Penn State's starting linebackers, announced plans to skip the Jan. 1 bowl game to prepare for the draft. Brooks (100) and Smith (81) lead the team in tackles, meaning the Lions have plenty of experience and production to replace.

Outside linebacker Curtis Jacobs (51 tackles) will return to his spot, but who plays alongside him against Arkansas? Penn State could turn to a mixture of experience and youth. Here's a look.

Jesse Luketa

This is the most likely shift. The senior is a veteran starter at outside linebacker, having there last year. Luketa is versatile and a wise defensive study, which he proved in shifting to defensive end this season. Still, Luketa played both positions, occasionally in the same game.

Remember that Luketa started at middle linebacker against Ball State, when Brooks was suspended for targeting, and made an interception at defensive end in the second half. But as a defensive end, Luketa could be in demand there as well, especially if All-Big Ten end Arnold Ebiketie chooses not to play in the bowl game.

Jonathan Sutherland

The senior captain has played a lot of safety and some linebacker, making him an important defensive player — particularly if safety Jaquan Brisker chooses to skip the bowl game as well.

Sutherland could drop into an outside spot, particularly on situational downs, or play some extra snaps in nickel situations to give the defense a bigger run-stopping presence.

Charlie Katshir

Smith once referred to Katshir, a redshirt junior, as a "definitely somebody who is slept on." Katshir has played in 11 games, making 10 tackles, and could be on the way to getting noticed.

Tyler Elsdon

A redshirt freshman, Elsdon played in 11 games this season, making six tackles. He made the biggest impact against Ball State, with three stops, and might have an opportunity for a larger role.

Kalen King

Since he has played four games, King would burn his redshirt by playing in the bowl game. But that could be worth it for an impressive young defensive player who will be critical to the linebacker corps next season. Kalen King and his brother Kobe, a cornerback, will be competing for starting spots in 2022.

"I'm just excited to see who steps up, see who makes plays," Jacobs said.

