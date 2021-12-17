Penn State's Brandon Smith Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith announced Friday that he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft, forgoing his final season of eligibility and the Outback Bowl.

Smith is the first Penn State player to announce plans to skip the bowl game against Arkansas.

"To my teammates, I want to thank you for all the memories we've had, and I appreciate you for believing in me while we battled on the field," Smith wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "... To Coach Franklin, thank you for taking a chance on someone from Louisa, a small town in Virginia where almost nobody gets out and is given the opportunity to do what I have been able to do at Penn State.

"The past three years of my life have given me the opportunity to better myself in many ways, on and off the football field."

Smith, a two-year starter at linebacker, ranked second on the team with 81 tackles this season. He made nine tackles for loss, broke up five passes and forced a fumble. Smith received an honorable mention from the media on the All-Big Ten defensive team.

NFL Draft Bible ranks Smith as the No. 5 linebacker in the 2022 draft class. The 6-3, 240-pound Smith is a "hyper-athletic 4-3 outside linebacker" who is big, long and explosive, the site says. Smith played multiple linebacker positions at Penn State.

"Versatility is an important trait to have in the NFL," NFL Draft Bible said of Smith. "Brandon Smith offers adequate versatility already; further, he can still grow in every aspect of his game. The Penn State outside linebacker is an excellent athlete who flashes against the run, in coverage and as a pass rusher. While he is consistently in position thanks to his traits and adequate play recognition, Smith struggles to finish plays. He practices poor tackling technique and is, consequently, inefficient at the contact point. His lack of experience in coverage also limits him, as he has developed negative tendencies that he must fix to succeed in the NFL. All the same, Smith is an enticing prospect whose athleticism and versatility make him a name to remember."

