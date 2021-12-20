Penn State's Ellis Brooks to Skip Outback Bowl, Prepare for NFL Draft

Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks announced Monday that he will forgo his extra season of eligibility to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Brooks also said that he will not play in the Outback Bowl, choosing instead to "focus on getting healthy" and prepare for the draft.

Brooks became the second Penn State linebacker to announce that he will not play in the bowl game. Brandon Smith announced his decision Dec. 17.

"After having multiple conversations with my family members and coaches, I have decided to forgo the bowl game to focus on getting healthy, as it's now time to chase my dream of playing at the highest level and officially declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft," Brooks said in a statement posted on social media.

Brooks, a redshirt senior middle linebacker, was named second-team All-Big Ten after leading the Lions with 100 tackles in the regular season.

Brooks, who finished fifth in the Big Ten in tackles, made 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He graduated with a degree in psychology and is working on a second in journalism.

"My experience here at Penn State is something that I will always be extremely grateful for," Brooks said. "Growing up as a kid with a dream to come play football for Penn State to having the actual opportunity to be a part of Linebacker U and this team is still a surreal feeling."

Brooks is NFL Draft Bible's No. 20 linebacker in the 2022 class. The site grades Brooks as a "pro-ready" NFL player, one who could play inside or outside. He gained experience at both positions at Penn State.

"Ellis Brooks has the athleticism to translate his game to the next level and is adept in coverage and against the run," NFL Draft Bible said in its scouting report. "A patient and fluid defender, the Penn State linebacker has experience covering tight ends, running backs and slot receivers in man coverage; similarly, his speed and loose hips allow him to handle zone coverage at all three levels of the defense.

"Against the run, Brooks is excellent at beating blocks with NFL-ready hands. That said, he can struggle as a tackler thanks to inconsistent angles and limited arm length and grip strength. In coverage, he occasionally falls out of position; still, he has the athleticism to recover. Brooks projects favorably as a WILL or MIKE linebacker at the next level. He can start early in his career."

