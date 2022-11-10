Penn State's James Franklin and Maryland's Mike Locksley have worked together and recruited together, so it's no surprise that they occasionally think alike. Take their views on rivalries.

Franklin goes out of his way to avoid even using the term. Though Locksley isn't afraid to say the word rivalry, he's clear to point out this Penn State-Maryland isn't one of them.

"It's not a rivalry game," Locksley said this week. "I told our team there's no such thing. It's not a rivalry game. Obviously we have to compete a little better to get it to that level. But right now they're a regional team that's really close that comes into our area to recruit. There's a lot of natural relationships because of the location of both universities. But other than that, it's Penn State vs. Maryland."

How wonderfully clinical, and certainly accurate considering Penn State's 41-3-1 record in the series. Last year, the Lions ended a three-game losing streak with a 31-14 win over the Terps, giving them a 15-1 road record in College Park.

Still, Maryland arrives at Penn State on Saturday remembering their 2020 vitory and seeking to move a step closer toward making this a rivalry.

No. 14 Penn State (7-2) vs. Maryland (6-3)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV (Start your free trial)

Betting Line: Penn State is a 10-point favorite according to SI Sportsbook

Series History: Penn State leads 41-3-1

Last Meeting: Penn State 31-14 in 2021

Streaks: Penn State has won six of its last seven vs. Maryland

The Story Line

By Week 10, every college football team is dealing with injuries. Rakim Jarrett, Maryland's top receiver, is among those Locksley listed as a game-time decision. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa missed a start, then returned against Wisconsin last week to have his roughest game (in rough weather) of the season.

Penn State, meanwhile, is dealing with injuries at two position groups where it hardly can afford to lose players. The offensive line will be disrupted once again, down perhaps three starters, and the defense could be without starting linebacker Curtis Jacobs. Further, former starting back Keyvone Lee hasn't been healthy for at least six weeks, pressing freshmen Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen into even larger roles than they expected.

It's notable that Penn State traveled a pair of true freshman walk-on linemen to Indiana last week. One, Ian Harvie, even got into the game. Roster management represents an enormous season-long challenge for every coach. Franklin has reflected on that often this season by noting how Penn State has built extended depth. These remaining three weeks will test that.

Penn State Players to Watch

Abdul Carter: The freshman linebacker will make his third start if Jacobs can't go. He might start even if Jacobs is available. Carter has been Penn State's most disruptive linebacker over the past month.

Chop Robinson: Penn State has 13 players from Maryland, but only one actually played for the Terps last season. Robinson was a standout freshman linebacker at Maryland before transferring to Penn State, where he has become the defense's most effective pass-rusher. Franklin said this is just another game for Robinson. We'll see.

Parker Washington: Locksley called Washington "one of the better receivers I've seen on tape." Washington has caught 22 passes the past three games, including that 11-catch breakthrough against Ohio State. Though they're likely to go run-first approach against Maryland, the Lions should take advantage of Washington's late-season surge.

Penn State receiver Parker Washington ranks fifth in the Big Ten in receiving yards (597). Matthew O'Haren/USA Today Sports

Maryland Players to Watch

Taulia Tagovailoa: After a 10-for-23 game against Wisconsin, the quarterback seeks to recapture his early season magic. Tagovailoa has four games with a completion rate above 70 percent. But the past two games (out with an injury vs. Northwestern, 77 yards passing at Wisconsin) have been difficult.

Rakim Jarrett: Injured at Wisconsin, Jarrett would be a welcome quick returner this week. Locksley sounded a hopeful tone ("If I'm a betting man, I would think he will be available," he said), but that might be wish-casting. Jarrett's last trip to Beaver Stadium was exceptional: 144 yards, two touchdowns in 2020.

Jaishawn Barham: The freshman linebacker landed on Franklin's list this week of the players he recruited seriously. At Maryland, Barham has been a splashy middle linebacker, leading Big Ten freshmen in tackles (40) and adding three sacks.

The Prediction

Maryland is such a wild card that you never know what to expect. Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, the Terps are 2-2 at Beaver Stadium. Only Ohio State has more road wins (four) in State College (Michigan and Michigan State also have two). Yet Maryland also didn't score a touchdown in the three-game stretch from 2017-19, losing those by a combined score of 163-6.

Even with its injury issues, Penn State has a deeper roster and a defense that matches Maryland's pass-game strength. Robinson will make the pocket uncomfortable for Tagovailoa, and Penn State's secondary should contribute at least one interception. Even a game-management day from Sean Clifford gets the Lions to a double-digit win.

Penn State 34, Maryland 17

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

James Franklin on quarterback Christian Veilleux: "I hope he stays at Penn State"

Penn State inches upward in the CFP rankings

Penn State's offensive line confronts late-season injuries

First Look: Penn State vs. Maryland

Kaytron Allen is a 'seasoned vet' as a freshman in Penn State's backfield

Penn State's road to the Rose Bowl

Though Drew Allar has the 'it' factor, Penn State's quarterback rotation remains unchanged

It's showtime for Penn State's running backs

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.