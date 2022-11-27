Penn State-Michigan State Report Card: Making Their Bowl Case

James Franklin wants Penn State to play in the "biggest and best" bowl game possible after capping a 10-2 regular season with a 35-16 win over Michigan State.

The Lions tendered some anxious moments Saturday, watching an 18-point lead dwindle to one possession before quarterback Sean Clifford threw two touchdown passes in the last 4:31. Clifford's final pass at Beaver Stadium went for a touchdown, just as his first one did four years ago.

"I think it's still important to go to the biggest and the best games you possibly can in the postseason," Franklin said, "and whether that is the New Years 6 bowl game or whatever, there's still value in it."

To create that value, the Lions first had to defeat Michigan State. Here's the report card on how they did it.

OFFENSE: B-

Clifford isn't a first-quarter quarterback, because his adrenaline outpaces his body clock and he plays a bit frantic. Of his seven interceptions this season, Clifford has thrown five in the first quarter. And without injured receiver Parker Washington, that could have been more of an issue. So offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich clearly tried to corral Clifford's blood pressure by taking a lot off his plate: plenty Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen early, receiver and tight end screens, not much downfield.

It worked early, as Penn State took a 21-3 lead, which included a touchdown pass from receiver KeAndre Lambert Smith to tight end Theo Johnson. But the Spartans loaded the run box in the third quarter, holding the Lions to minus-4 yards rushing. Then Clifford (19-for-24) led a 75-yard touchdown drive, capping it with a perfectly called bubble screen to Singleton for the decisive touchdown. Lambert-Smith capped a brilliant day with a 35-yard touchdown reception from Clifford on his last pass at Beaver Stadium.

DEFENSE: B

The Spartans shifted their tempo into overdrive in the second half, limiting Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz's ability to make substitutions, leading to two third-and-long completions and a pair of pass-interference penalties. But ultimately the Lions' defense forced a turnover and held the Spartans to 25 yards rushing.

For King, this was a monster game to cap an impressive sophomore year. The cornerback broke up five passes in addition to the interception. That's significant, as fellow cornerback Joey Porter Jr. almost assuredly played his final game at Beaver Stadium.

But the real defensive story this year was the emergence of linebacker Abdul Carter as Penn State's most impactful player. He made two sacks and three tackles for loss, leading the team in both categories. He definitely fits the No. 11.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B-

Ji'Ayir Brown knows how to force turnovers; he's been in on 15 during his career. On Saturday, he forced the rare (and surprising to him) special teams turnover, a fumble on a punt return that teammate Tyler Warren recovered, leading to a touchdown.

Brown's play was a huge turning point and helped compensate for kicker Jake Pinegar's two missed field goals. Good day for punter Barney Amor as well, who averaged 50 yards on four punts.

COACHING: B+

Yurcich's mid-game offensive strategy might have seemed restrictive, as the Lions didn't take any real deep shots against Michigan State's loaded front. But Yurcich was patient until making that fourth-down call. And the timing of the Lambert-Smith pass was exceptional.

In all, the staff deserves kudos for nurturing a wounded group after the Ohio State game to a 4-0 finish in which Penn State outscored its opponents 165-40.

OVERALL: B

It wasn't a complete day, and certainly carried some harried moments, but Penn State handled its business late: touchdown drive, interception, clinching touchdown pass to finish the fourth quarter. Yes, the Lions could be maddening this season. But Saturday's win over Michigan State demonstrated how they've improved.

