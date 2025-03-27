Penn State Football: Notes From Nittany Lions Spring Practice
Penn State football coach James Franklin previewed spring practice this week, and his most revealing insight was about his head. Specifically, scalp care. Franklin shaves his six days a week at 4:45 a.m.
"Sunday's a day of rest for the scalp," Franklin said.
Good to know, but what about the team? Franklin begin Year 12 at Penn State with the highest expectations he has confronted as Penn State's head coach. The Nittany Lions return talent across their lineup, hired the highest-paid assistant coach in college football (defensive coordinator Jim Knowles) and field the nation's second-ranked quarterback in Drew Allar, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
So where does Penn State begin spring drills on the road back to the College Football Playoff? Notes from the Nittany Lions as they return to the field.
An important spring for Drew Allar
We last saw the Penn State quarterback leaving the field at Hard Rock Stadium after a stinging and inexplicable interception against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. Allar already had announced his planned return; that throw merely fueled his decision further.
"He's just hungry right now," Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds said recently. "... He's going to do whatever he needs to in the offseason."
Though that won't translate to as many live reps, since he's a third-year starter, Allar isn't coasting this spring. In fact, Franklin has a practice checklist for the quarterback.
"He needs to take another step this year, which we think he's done every year he's been here," Franklin said. "He needs to take another step when it comes to his mobility. He needs to take another step when it comes to his leadership. He needs to take another step in it terms of his completion percentage. Needs to take another step in terms of his touchdown-interception ratio. It's really all of it."
Allar also needs to take another step with his receivers, which leads to...
Did Penn State strike transfer portal gold at receiver?
Franklin brought in two transfer cornerbacks last year, both of whom won starting spots and earned all-Big Ten nods. Jalen Kimber has an NFL future, as will returning starter A.J. Harris after this season. The Nittany Lions need to find similar success on offense.
Penn State signed two transfer receivers in Kyron Hudson (USC) and Devonte Ross (Troy) who could be Day 1 starters. However, the Nittany Lions have been here before at receiver, bringing in talent that largely wasn't productive. Among the transfer receivers Penn State has signed, only Mitchell Tinsley (51 catches in 2022) has generated more than 25 receptions in a season. Julian Fleming was a solid addition to the room last year but caught 14 passes, none in the playoffs.
Allar needs help at receiver. Hudson and Ross are on the roster to provide it. So far, they have won winter-workout praise, but there's a long way to go until August.
Hitting reset on the defensive line
Penn State isn't starting from scratch on the defensive front but has plenty of newcomers to watch this spring. Gone are Abdul Carter, DVon J-Thomas, Amin Vanover, Coziah Izzard and Smith Vilbert. That's a lot of rotational experience lost from the defensive line.
The Nittany Lions have all-Big Ten (and potentially All-America) candidates in defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and tackle Zane Durant. Zuriah Fisher returned to practice this week after missing last season due to injury. Max Granville is a sophomore who could be Penn State's next great defensive end. For position coach Deion Barnes, this spring should be an entertaining month of development.
Resting the veterans
Penn State played its longest season in history, a 16-game grind from which players still are recovering. Don't be surprised, or concerned, when veterans are absent from practice updates and the Blue-White Game.
Players such as Allar, Dennis-Sutton, Durant, running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, safety Zakee Wheatley and much of the offensive line will get limited reps this spring. Penn State has plenty of young players to grade, particularly in the last two recruiting classes, and depth projections to make.
The Nittany Lions are top-heavy with returning starters, the product of an NIL program that values veterans and pays them accordingly. As a result, the coaching staff will be judicious with their reps.
What to make of linebacker?
Franklin said this week that Penn State likely will play a 4-2-5 base defense, favoring an extra defensive back over a third linebacker. The Nittany Lions largely rolled that way last season under Tom Allen, and new coordinator Jim Knowles has a preference for the 4-2-5. But what does that mean at linebacker?
Franklin discussed the options this week, including how Penn State might replace middle linebacker Kobe King, who represents one of the team's most important departures. Two candidates are Tony Rojas, who won't practice much this spring, and veteran Dom DeLuca. Otherwise, how Knowles deploys Penn State's young but compelling linebacker group will be a spring tea-leaves moment.