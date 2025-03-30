Penn State Football: 4-Star Pennsylvania Receiver Commits to Nittany Lions
Khalil Taylor, one of the top-ranked Pennsylvania players in the 2027 recruiting class, committed to Penn State on Saturday, becoming the third player in the young class. And, for now at least, Taylor's commitment gave Penn State football the nation's No. 1 2027 recruiting class. Taylor announced his decision in a social media post.
Taylor just completed his sophomore season at Seton La Salle High in Pittsburgh, where he is a two-time all-conference player. Taylor (5-11, 180 pounds) caught 51 passes for 932 yards last season, scoring 22 touchdowns in helping Seton La Salle to the WPIAL championship game.
Taylor is a 4-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and a top-50 player nationally. He is the No. 9 athlete in 247Sports' 2027 class and the second-ranked player in Pennsylvania. Taylor made an unofficial visit to Penn State this weekend, which in 2023 was among the first teams to offer him a scholarship.
Taylor chose Penn State from an offer sheet that includes Pitt, Nebraska, Michigan State and West Virginia, among others. He became the second player from the Pittsburgh area to commit to Penn State's 2027 recruiting class. Running back Kemon Spell of McKeesport was the class' first commit in August 2024.
Though it's very early in the 2027 recruiting cycle, Penn State can claim the nation's No. 1 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Penn State's three commits, including offensive tackle Layton Von Brandt of Delaware, are top-60 players nationally, according to 247Sports.
Penn State has begun spring practice, which concludes April 26 with the Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium.