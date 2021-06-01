Penn State's Beaver Stadium Returning to Full Capacity in 2021

Penn State plans to host full-capacity crowds at all sporting events this fall, which means the football Whiteout at Beaver Stadium will be restored after going quiet in 2020.

Penn State announced that it will host full crowds at all sporting events, including its seven scheduled home games at Beaver Stadium. Fans will attend their first home football game in nearly two years when the Nittany Lions host Ball State on Sept. 11 in the home-opener.

In addition, Penn State said that tailgating, team-arrival festivities and gameday traffic patterns will return to normal. Football season-ticket holders will be notified beginning June 8 about their orders.

"We are excited to welcome our 107K strong back in Beaver Stadium and full capacity at our other athletics venues this fall with the adjustments in university, local, state and CDC guidance," Penn State Athletics Director Sandy Barbour said in a statement. "Our fans are a true home-field advantage for all of our teams and the 2020-21 season was not the same without them in our venues. We are so appreciative of the tremendous support of our donors and fans, especially during these challenging times, to allow us to continue to provide our more than 800 student-athletes with the conditions they need for success."

Penn State officials have said several times since the 2020 football season ended that they hoped to host full crowds in 2021. Still, the athletic department modeled several contingency plans for lower crowds based on limitations and distancing requirements.

But Penn State said that Pennsylvania's decision to lift all COVID-19 mitigation orders, except for masking requirements, led to the decision. The masking order will be lifted June 28 or when 70 percent of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated, according to the state covid mitigation plan. Penn State said that unvaccinated fans will be required to wear masks indoors cn campus after June 28.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced May 26 that 70 percent of the commonwealth's adults had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Wolf called that a "significant milestone."

Wolf and Penn State coach James Franklin recently appeared together in State College to promote vaccinations. Wolf and Franklin tied increased vaccination rates to the opportunity for full crowds at football games.

"These teams have an economic impact on our communities and provide a sense of togetherness for every fan base. Getting the vaccine will help protect our community and our children who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine," Franklin said. "Getting the vaccine will help our local businesses by allowing them to return to normal operations and having large gatherings like football games to boost the economy. Do your part and help us get back together."

Penn State also announced that, to encourage vaccinations, students and university employees who share proof of being vaccinated are eligible for a raffle. Prizes include $1,000 in cash, Barns & Noble gift cards and a football signed by Franklin.

The Big Ten last year did not allow general ticket sales for any conference sporting events, limiting attendance to player families. Pennsylvania restrictions meant Penn State played its final two home games in December in an empty Beaver Stadium.

The lack of football ticket sales had a significant financial impact on Penn State's athletic budget. The department projects a $20 million deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year, largely due to the loss of football revenue from ticket sales, parking and concessions, and media-rights revenue.

Michigan, Maryland, Notre Dame, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Vanderbilt and Central Florida are among the schools that have announced plans to host full crowds for football. The Big Ten has said that individual schools can make their own attendance decisions based on state and local guidance.