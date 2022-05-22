Penn State Tops $350 Million in NFL Earnings

Former Lions are worth more than $140 million in 2022 NFL contracts, according to Spotrac.

After its most successful NFL Draft since 1996, Penn State is compiling a pretty deep war chest of NFL contracts.

Penn State's NFL contingent is worth almost $143 million in 2022 salaries, according to the contract tracking site Spotrac. That includes the four-year, $15 million deal receiver Jahan Dotson recently signed with the Washington Commanders.

So far, three of Penn State's eight 2022 draft picks have signed their rookie deals, according to Spotrac. That includes offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (four years, $3,7 million) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (four years, $3.7 million).

Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, safety Jaquan Brisker, linebacker Brandon Smith and punter Jordan Stout have not yet announced signings. They will add at least another $6 million to Penn State's 2022 salaries.

In addition, former Lions John Lovett, Derrick Tangelo and Ellis Brooks signed free-agent deals at the NFL league minimum salary of $705,000. If everyone makes an NFL roster, Penn State could reach the $150 million mark in 2022 salaries.

Penn State's 46 active NFL players have made more than $351 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac. Receiver Allen Robinson tops the list at $64.5 million and recently signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Tampa Bay lineman Donovan Smith is No. 2 in career earnings ($44.4 million), while San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould, Penn State's longest-tenured active NFL player, is third ($43.8 million).

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley ($31.4 million) is No. 4 and enters his fifth season in a unique contract situation. Will the Giants sign Barkley to a second contract or let him test the market elsewhere?

According to Spotrac, Alabama has the most active NFL players (78), while LSU leads in career earnings ($990 million).

For more NFL contract information, visit Spotrac.

