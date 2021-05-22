Who's Signed? Check Out Some Penn State Rookie Contracts

Several Nittany Lions signed their NFL contracts. What are they worth? Here's a look.

Penn State has seven NFL rookies this season, including first-round pick Micah Parsons, who already is making an impression with the Dallas Cowboys.

"When you watch him play he is a multi-positional player,” head coach Mike McCarthy said of Parsons. "He obviously can play on the ball as a linebacker. He has natural pass-rush skills. ... Playing off the ball, he is an impact rusher, inside and outside. He can play in the bubble, play behind the 3-technique. He is a dynamic, pressure player, and he is definitely going to make an impact for us on defense."

Parsons has yet to sign his rookie contract, though that clearly isn't a concern. Eight of the top 12 picks are unsigned, according to NFL.com, including the top four picks. Spotrac, the contract-tracking site, projects Parsons' four-year deal to be worth $17 million in guaranteed money, which includes a $9.7 million signing bonus.

Linebacker Odafe Oweh (Baltimore) and tight end Pat Freiermuth (Pittsburgh) have yet to sign as well, though other Penn State players have. Here's a look at their contracts, with terms according to Spotrac.

The total contract value assumes the player making the roster and sticking for four years. For these players, only the signing bonus is guaranteed.

Shaka Toney: Round 7 to Washington. Four-year deal worth $3.57 million, with a guaranteed signing bonus of $92,952.

Michal Menet: Round 7 to Arizona. Four-year deal worth $3.56 million, with a signing bonus of $89,064.

Will Fries: Round 7 to Indianapolis. Four-year deal worth $3.56 million, with a signing bonus of $85.375.

Lamont Wade: Free agent to Pittsburgh. Three-year deal worth $2.4 million. Wade would make the league minimum ($660,000) if he makes the Steelers' roster.

In addition, former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez signed a one-year contract with Buffalo worth $660,000 if he makes the roster.

