Penn State Football Position Battle I'm Watching Closest During Camp

Penn State opens training camp this week with a roster that largely feels placed and ready. Head coach Matt Campbell did the heavy lifting during winter workouts and spring drills identifying and charting his talent, to the point that the starting lineups look fairly set.

With the Nittany Lions expected to be fully healthy for the Aug. 5 start of camp, now it's time to focus on the position battles that will define the team. There are several, notably at defensive end, running back and even punter. But one will shape Penn State's success, and its quarterback's health, more than any other.

Let's drill down on the position battle forming at left tackle for the Nittany Lions.

Three tackles to watch this fall

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Malachi Goodman (78) warms up before the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

None of Penn State's three starting candidates at left tackle has started a game. The leading candidate, redshirt freshman Malachi Goodman, hasn't played a snap of college football. Yet Campbell still found the upside.

"Yes, there is a lack of game experience, but I don't think there's a lack of talent at that tackle position," the head coach said.

Goodman is the frontrunner, a former 5-star recruit who appears ready to break out this season. He led most of the drill work at left tackle last spring, with Owen Aliciene working behind him.

Goodman is 6-6, 330 pounds but carries the weight so effectively that position coach Ryan Clanton seldom believes the scale. He moves laterally exceptionally well and has long arms that discourage defenders.

"Malachi has had a tremendous offseason and is really talented," Campbell said. "It's what he brings to the table with his natural talent, but I think he has been really spirited in his approach to grow himself forward."

Goodman appeared to be the certain starter coming out of spring drills, but Campbell is prodding this to be a competitive position. So he named Aliciene and Garrett Sexton as two tackles who will press Goodman through camp.

Sexton, a redshirt sophomore, played in all 13 games last season, primarily on special teams. He gained about 20 pounds of mass since spring drills began and weighs around 315 now. Right tackle Anthony Donkoh called Sexton "smart and stout, so he can grind things out."

Sexton has position flexibility, having played on the right side during spring when Donkoh was sidelined. Campbell said that it would be "foolish" not to include Sexton in the conversation at left tackle.

"I don't know if there's a physically more dominating-looking football player [on the team], and what he's done in his six months have been super impressive," Campbell said.

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Garrett Sexton against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Aliciene is a redshirt freshman who played 22 snaps against Nevada in the 2025 opener but did not see further action. A 3-star prospect from Connecticut, Aliciene also is long (6-7, 305 pounds) and uses his physicality well, according to Donkoh.

"Owen's still young, but Owen's a guy that's really matured as well and ... I think has really benefitted from a great offseason," Campbell said. "He's got great skill and great talent, too."

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Owen Aliciene (77) blocks against Yvan Kemajou during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Becht working back from multiple 2025 injuries at Iowa State, Penn State wants to ensure its quarterbacl has a healthy season. Becht trained this summer on injury prevention but needs capable blind-side protection to stay upright,

We're putting Goodman atop the depth chart heading into camp, followed by Sexton and Aliciene. Still, Campbell wants this to be a competitive spot, so expect those three to get fair shots at the starting role. Penn State opens the 2026 season Sept. 5 at home vs. Marshall.

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