Every Preseason Position Battle That Will Define Penn State Football's 2026 Season

Penn State’s season opener against Marshall is rapidly approaching, but before that comes fall camp, where plenty of position battles will be decided before Matt Campbell leads his team into Beaver Stadium to face Marshall on Sept. 5.

What are those competitions? We looked into the six most prominent, which include the defensive line, running back and even punter.

Defensive end: Looking for a No. 1

Penn State defensive end Max Granville talks with reporters during a media availability in State College. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

The defensive end position group might be the weakest on the entire roster. The unit begins camp without an elite pass-rushing threat, which Penn State has always had in recent years (Dani Dennis-Sutton, Abdul Carter, Chop Robinson).

So who steps up and takes the reins in fall camp? Redshirt sophomore Max Granville and sophomore Yvan Kemajou are the early candidates to be the Week 1 starters.

Granville, who is recovering from a torn ACL that forced him to miss the entire 2025 season, was tabbed as the next big thing at edge after filling in for Carter at times in the Fiesta Bowl in 2024. While it’s hard to project how he plays post-surgery, he definitely has promise.

Kemajou had an exceptional freshman season in 2025. He played in 10 games, posting 12 tackles (five for loss), 1.5 sacks and one pass breakup. Kemajou and Granville have the most pass-rushing upside on the team.

Beyond those two, redshirt senior Ikenna Ezeogu (Iowa State) and sophomore Alexander McPherson (Colorado) were hot names in the spring. Both received plenty of praise, specifically from Campbell, and with a good fall camp could earn significant playing time.

Defensive tackle: Plenty of newcomers

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive lineman Armstrong Nnodim participates in the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s defensive tackle room is well-seasoned if inexperienced in State College. Keanu Williams is a redshirt senior, Siale Taupaki is entering his eighth season of college football and Dallas Vakalahi is a junior. However, the best player in this unit might be redshirt sophomore Armstrong Nnodim.

An Oklahoma State transfer, Nnodim was the most talked-about player on the roster during spring ball. He was rated as a 3-star transfer but could wind up as Penn State’s best get. His teammate, offensive lineman Cooper Cousins, called him a “freak” after the Blue-White practice in April.

The defensive line likely will be rotational in terms of playing time, but Nnodim could end up headlining it.

As for his teammates, Taupaki (6-2, 326 pounds) and Williams (6-5, 317 pounds) will have significant roles up the middle. Both have big frames, which was part of coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s plan this offseason to remake a position that struggled mightily in 2025.

This unit might be the most unknown entering fall camp. It won’t be shocking to see any player mentioned as a starter for the Week 1 game against Marshall.

Running back: Will one back emerge?

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) runs with the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This competition is intriguing, because it's hard to tell if there will really be one. Carson Hansen, who transferred from Iowa State, will be the three-down back in offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser’s system.

James Peoples, who came from Ohio State, is the explosive player who will play on passing downs in the Nittany Lions’ backfield. And Quinton Martin Jr. is more well-rounded, though specifically as a runner.

It seems like their roles are set. However, if Martin has an exceptional fall camp, he could no doubt dip into Hansen’s touches. If Peoples excels as a runner in August, he’ll earn more touches as well.

Big picture, the roles seem set. But fall camp could take add or subtract snaps to each running back. And it could fluctuate during the regular season, too.

Left tackle: Will Malachi Goodman get tested?

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Garrett Sexton (70) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Campbell said this week on the Goon & Ironhead Show that left tackle will be a competition in fall camp. That competition will feature Malachi Goodman, Garrett Sexton and Owen Aliciene, though Goodman and Sexton will headline it.

Goodman should be the favorite, as both Mouser and Campbell raved about him during spring ball. Mouser called the 5-star recruit “one of the most talented guys I’ve ever seen with my two eyes,” in April.

Sexton played right tackle during spring drills when starter Anthony Donkoh was out and looked to be one of the more physical linemen on the field. He’s been with Penn State since 2024 in a depth role and was the No. 15 offensive tackle recruit in his 2024 class. Aliciene is a 6-7, 300-pound redshirt freshman who played for the Nittany Lions last year.

Center: A newcomer takes early lead

Penn State Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell looks on from behind the line of scrimmage during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell made a big splash in the offseason, bringing in freshman All-American center Brock Riker from Texas State. Riker was the primary center during the spring, as his competition, fifth-year senior Dom Rulli, was out for drills.

Rulli could make things interesting during fall camp, but Riker should be the starter in September. Rulli was a special teams staple the past several years and played well in the Pinstripe Bowl in place of Nick Dawkins. The job is likely Riker’s, but it’s something to keep an eye on in August.

Punter: Watch the freshman

Penn State Nittany Lions punter Nathan Tiyce (38) punts the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State brought in two punters this offseason: sophomore Nathan Tiyce from the transfer portal and freshman Lucas Tenbrock in the 2026 recruiting class. Tiyce played last season at Mississippi State.

Should a punting dropoff be expected? If Tiyce wins the job, he brings a 39-yard average from Mississippi State with him. Gabe Nwosu averaged 46 yards per punt for the Nittany Lions last year.

Tenbrock, meanwhile, averaged 43 yards per attempt during his junior year of high school and joined Campbell at Penn State after initially signing with Iowa State. He's among a select group of freshmen who will compete for a starting job.

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